Georgia State

The 25 States With the Most Credit Card Debt

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoC3n_0iaVQHvj00 U.S. consumers added $87.3 billion onto their credit card debt last year, more than wiping out the gains made in the previous year, according to the online personal finance information provider WalletHub. Americans owed $1.02 trillion to their credit card issuers by the end of the fourth quarter 2021, with an average debt of $8,590 per household. (With gas prices on the rise, consumers might increasingly rely on debt. These are the states with the highest gas prices .)

To identify the cities with the most credit card debt last year, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed WalletHub ’s ranking of the average household credit card debt for 182 U.S. cities. All data is from the report except median household income figures, which are from the Census Bureau American Community Survey 2019 five-year estimates. To create its report, WalletHub used data from the Census Bureau, Federal Reserve, TransUnion, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Among the 25 U.S. cities whose households carry the most credit card debt, the average outstanding balance ranges from $12,900 in Anaheim, California, to $16,126 in Pearl City, Hawaii. (Check to see if California and Hawaii are among the states where the most people are behind on mortgage payments .)

The average credit card debt per household in the cities with the most credit card debt was $13,932 as of the end of 2021, after households in these cities paid down an average of $2,442 of their credit card debt throughout the year. Collectively, credit card debtors in these cities owed $4.1 billion by the end of 2021, after paying $653 million worth of outstanding credit card debt that year.

Debtors with higher outstanding balances tend to have higher debt pay downs, as they perhaps try harder to lower their high balances, but that is not always the case. Pearl City’s credit card debtors, for example, paid down only an average of $908 per household last year, despite owing the most on average among the 181 cities WalletHub reviewed. In contrast, households in Santa Clarita, California, paid down an average of $4,715, the highest pay down among cities reviewed, ending last year with an average credit card of $14,995.

Click here to see the cities with the most credit card debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c51Ui_0iaVQHvj00

25. Anaheim, California
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $12,900
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,677 -- #168 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.31 billion -- #60 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $71,763 -- #32 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c92uz_0iaVQHvj00

24. Los Angeles, California
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $12,905
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,149 -- #133 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $17.86 billion -- #2 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $62,142 -- #66 highest out of 182 cities

ALSO READ: 50 US Counties With the Most Student Debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlWx6_0iaVQHvj00

23. Huntington Beach, California
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $12,996
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,280 -- #146 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $999.55 million -- #83 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $95,046 -- #10 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbBX0_0iaVQHvj00

22. Atlanta, Georgia
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,001
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$1,820 -- #91 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $2.68 billion -- #24 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $59,948 -- #78 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzc8w_0iaVQHvj00

21. Boston, Massachusetts
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,014
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$1,753 -- #80 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $3.51 billion -- #17 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $71,115 -- #36 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFtQD_0iaVQHvj00

20. San Antonio, Texas
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,055
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,327 -- #153 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $6.55 billion -- #6 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $52,455 -- #115 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqeav_0iaVQHvj00

19. Fontana, California
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,070
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,587 -- #166 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $713.05 million -- #132 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $72,918 -- #29 highest out of 182 cities

ALSO READ: States With the Most Credit Card Debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lromy_0iaVQHvj00

18. Rancho Cucamonga, California
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,232
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$3,489 -- #179 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $748.46 million -- #124 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $90,953 -- #12 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qn1br_0iaVQHvj00

17. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,361
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,012 -- #119 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $996.29 million -- #84 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $59,450 -- #83 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bkv1_0iaVQHvj00

16. Riverside, California
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,401
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,869 -- #177 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.22 billion -- #67 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $69,045 -- #40 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4XQS_0iaVQHvj00

15. Norfolk, Virginia
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,557
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,342 -- #154 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.20 billion -- #69 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $51,590 -- #119 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9uvW_0iaVQHvj00

14. Juneau, Alaska
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,884
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,041 -- #123 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $175.99 million -- #178 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $88,390 -- #13 highest out of 182 cities

ALSO READ: US Counties Where Debt Is Increasing the Most During COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgeUg_0iaVQHvj00

13. Plano, Texas
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,944
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,527 -- #163 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.48 billion -- #54 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $95,602 -- #9 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5Tvq_0iaVQHvj00

12. Gilbert, Arizona
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $13,982
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,394 -- #158 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.09 billion -- #78 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $96,857 -- #8 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SdBl_0iaVQHvj00

11. Virginia Beach, Virginia
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $14,026
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,715 -- #170 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $2.40 billion -- #29 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $76,610 -- #22 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkAwj_0iaVQHvj00

10. Oxnard, California
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $14,031
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$1,706 -- #74 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $721.51 million -- #131 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $72,843 -- #30 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHeXD_0iaVQHvj00

9. Scottsdale, Arizona
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $14,112
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,047 -- #124 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.63 billion -- #50 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $88,213 -- #14 highest out of 182 cities

ALSO READ: States Where the Most People Are Behind on Mortgage Payments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylPBF_0iaVQHvj00

8. Pembroke Pines, Florida
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $14,163
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$3,505 -- #180 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $811.86 million -- #112 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $68,745 -- #41 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MU9Yq_0iaVQHvj00

7. Anchorage, Alaska
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $14,164
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,103 -- #130 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.51 billion -- #53 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $84,928 -- #17 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fAh6_0iaVQHvj00

6. Santa Ana, California
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $14,539
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,342 -- #154 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.11 billion -- #73 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $66,145 -- #47 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKU7Q_0iaVQHvj00

5. Santa Clarita, California
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $14,995
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$4,715 -- #182 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.04 billion -- #81 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $99,666 -- #7 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zg5q4_0iaVQHvj00

4. Chula Vista, California
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $15,024
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,731 -- #174 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.20 billion -- #70 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $81,272 -- #19 highest out of 182 cities

ALSO READ: States With the Highest Gas Prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VI7aD_0iaVQHvj00

3. Chesapeake, Virginia
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $15,062
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,726 -- #171 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $1.28 billion -- #63 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $78,640 -- #21 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQYOr_0iaVQHvj00

2. New York, New York
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $15,760
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$2,296 -- #149 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $49.91 billion -- #1 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $63,998 -- #57 highest out of 182 cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10t5tp_0iaVQHvj00

1. Pearl City, Hawaii
> Avg. household credit card debt, 2021: $16,126
> Household credit card debt pay down, 2020-2021: -$908 -- #2 highest out of 182 cities
> Total credit card debt: $225.59 million -- #175 most out of 182 cities
> Median household income: $100,057 -- #6 highest out of 182 cities

Comments / 0

