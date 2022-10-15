ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Kane fires Spurs' Premier League title push as Leicester held

By Ben Stansall, John WEAVER, Daniel LEAL
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPQOF_0iaVQG3000
Tottenham forward Harry Kane celebrates scoring a penalty against Everton /AFP

Harry Kane fired home from the penalty spot against Everton on Saturday to boost Tottenham's Premier League title charge as struggling Leicester squandered chances to register just their second win of the season.

England captain Kane broke the deadlock in London and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubled the lead late on as Spurs moved to within one point of leaders Arsenal.

There were chances for both sides in the first half but it remained 0-0 at the break after Everton did well to hold off a late surge from the home side.

The turning point came just before the hour mark when referee Paul Tierney ruled that Kane had been brought down by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and pointed to the spot.

Kane fired his effort into the bottom-left corner for his ninth Premier League goal of another prolific season.

Hojbjerg completed a 2-0 win in the 86th minute, condemning Frank Lampard's side to their second consecutive league defeat.

Tottenham are flying, level on 23 points with second-placed Manchester City and just one point behind north London rivals Arsenal, with City and the Gunners both in action on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's team have now won all five of their home league games this season.

- Leicester stalemate -

In the early kick-off, Leicester edged off the bottom of the Premier League despite a goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Leicester's only league win this season was a 4-0 victory against Nottingham Forest earlier this month but that proved to be a false dawn for the 2016 champions.

The Foxes, who have the leakiest defence in the division, were solid at the back against Palace at the King Power but failed to capitalise on their chances.

"The players are fighting and running and giving everything," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

"I always felt after the summer market we would have to fight our way through the season but the players are doing that and hopefully we will get better results as the season goes on."

Leicester signed defender Wout Faes from French club Reims in the closing hours of the transfer window to replace Chelsea-bound defender Wesley Fofana in their only significant piece of business.

Nottingham Forest -- back in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years -- had the chance to leapfrog Leicester but lost 1-0 at Wolves.

Steve Cooper's men have taken just one point from their past seven games after losing out in a tale of two penalties at Molineux.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22e5UW_0iaVQG3000
Leicester's James Maddison reacts after missing a chance during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace /AFP

Ruben Neves scored from the spot to move managerless Wolves out of the bottom three before Jose Sa saved Brennan Johnson's penalty at the other end.

Fulham and Bournemouth remain in the top half of the table after sharing the points in a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to six games under caretaker boss Gary O'Neil, but will rue missing out on three points after leading twice at Fulham.

Dominic Solanke slotted home the opener from Philip Billing's cut-back in the second minute.

Issa Diop levelled midway through the first half with a towering header from Andreas Pereira's corner, but Bournemouth retook the lead just seven minutes later when Solanke teed up Jefferson Lerma.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had been a doubt due to a foot injury, but Fulham's talisman made his mark from the penalty spot to salvage a point after he had been hauled down inside the area by Lerma.

The heavyweight clash of the weekend takes place on Sunday when champions Manchester City face Liverpool at Anfield.

Leaders Arsenal are away to Leeds while Chelsea play at Aston Villa and Manchester United host Newcastle.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or

Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
BBC

N﻿ewcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Jorginho, David, Leao, Alli

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard) AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express) Inter...
BBC

Neil Lennon: Former Celtic manager sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia

Former Northern Ireland and Celtic midfielder Neil Lennon has been sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia after seven months in charge. The club announced the news soon after a 1-0 home defeat by Nea Salamis that leaves them seventh in the Division One table. Former Celtic boss Lennon led Omonia...
BBC

C﻿ity coach damaged on return from Anfield

The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night. A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Wild Win Over Manchester City

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?!?!? That was by far Liverpool’s best team performance of the season. A midfield and defensive unit that has regularly been shredded looked shockingly competent against the highest scoring attack in the lead. Much maligned players played nearly perfect matches. An attack that has looked disjointed and struggled to convert in key moments roared to life, and Mohamed Salah got the deserved goal when it was most needed.
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”

Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
SB Nation

Andy Robertson Believes Alisson Is “Best In The World”

Alisson Becker has been one of the premier goalkeepers in the world for the past several seasons. He shared the golden gloves award in the Premier League last season, sharing the award with Brazilian compatriot Ederson. Like so many of Liverpool’s players, Alisson has looked human during the start of...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham interested as Weston McKennie set to exit Juventus

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus set to move...
theScore

Benzema captures 1st Ballon d'Or after career season

Karim Benzema crowned the best season of his career by winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday, becoming the first Frenchman to claim football's top individual honor since Zinedine Zidane in 1998. With an astounding 44 goals in 46 appearances, Benzema helped Real Madrid win La Liga by 13 points and...
FOX Sports

Surprise leader Union Berlin revitalizing Bundesliga race

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in 10 Bundesliga games but the 10-time defending champion is still four points behind surprise leader Union Berlin. Union will remain top no matter how many goals Bayern scores against Hoffenheim next weekend, meaning the team from the capital will be leading Germany’s top soccer division for at least six consecutive weekends.
BBC

Survey launched on reconnecting Coventry and Leicester by rail

A survey has been launched on reconnecting three Midlands cities with a direct rail link. Regional transport body Midlands Connect said the plans would see direct services resume between Nottingham, Coventry and Leicester for the first time since 2004. It has launched an online survey urging businesses in the area...
BBC

Leyland secures £25m government regeneration grant

The Lancashire town of Leyland has secured a £25m government grant for its regeneration projects. It will be used for a new market square, to refurbish the current market and redesign the main shopping street. Residences and a business hub will also be built, according to the Local Democracy...
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy