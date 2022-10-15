ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Vote for Beth

By Malcolm Young
 3 days ago

If you have kept up with their meetings lately, you will have noticed all the arguing and bickering that’s been happening at our county commissioners meetings. Now, arguing is fine if, in the end, there is some consensus. Unfortunately, they are not coming up with any solutions for the many issues we have in our county.

We have an opportunity to change that by electing Beth Barker-Hildago to the commission. Beth has a history of getting things done and working with divergent individuals.

We need to increase the number of adults on the commission. VOTE for Beth.

Malcolm Young

Port Orford

