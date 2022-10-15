Read full article on original website
6 Hudson Valley Towns or Cities With Pitbull Bans or Ordinances
The town or city you live in may have a Pit Bull ban and you might not even know it. New York is filled with animal lovers, especially dog lovers. According to World Population Review, almost 50% of New York State residents have a pet and 27% have a dog in their home. Retrievers and shepherds often top the list of most popular dog breeds but the American Pitbull and pit mixes aren't that far down the list.
5 Awesome Hudson Valley Halloween Options for Your Family
Halloween is better when you can enjoy it with everyone. Sure, there are plenty of spooky "adult" options that will make you want to change your pants afterwards (I'm looking at you, Headless Horseman), but luckily there are more family-friendly options as well. Trunk or Treat at Chadwick Lake Park...
Can You Get Free TV in the Hudson Valley? How to Check
Do you think that the only way you can get to watch tv programs is to have to pay a cable company? Do you think that you have to be beholden to them and whatever they want you to pay to them per month?. Let's just say, I am not...
Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley
After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley. Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023. Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground...
5 Pawfect Reasons to Spay or Neuter Hudson Valley New York Pets
Have you recently added a pet (or four-legged family member) to your family? Are they already spayed or neutered? Maybe they came to you that way, or maybe you got your little fluffy one from a breeder and you are responsible for taking care of that. Are you legally required...
