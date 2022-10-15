The town or city you live in may have a Pit Bull ban and you might not even know it. New York is filled with animal lovers, especially dog lovers. According to World Population Review, almost 50% of New York State residents have a pet and 27% have a dog in their home. Retrievers and shepherds often top the list of most popular dog breeds but the American Pitbull and pit mixes aren't that far down the list.

