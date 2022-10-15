ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Related
KIII 3News

When could Padre Island see a second bridge?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

JFK Causeway reopens after major morning crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash shut down all westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway and one eastbound lane of the Causeway, making a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday morning. The road was reopened just after 11 a.m. The accident and eventual shut down of the westbound lanes...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Truck takes out power pole on Morgan Ave., no injuries reported

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A morning accident may have been caused by wet roads, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. A truck swerved off the road and took out a power pole on Morgan Ave. near Bonilla Plaza Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. Officers were quickly on scene to make sure there were no live wires that fell from the pole during the crash.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

North Beach construction confuses tourists, residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on North Beach has made navigating the area stressful to everyone, but city leaders and local businesses expressed concern that it has also affected some of Corpus Christi’s most popular tourist attractions. North Beach is known as the home of the USS Lexington...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New series of scam calls target Beeville residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
BEEVILLE, TX

