KIII TV3
Lots of sunshine with fall-like temperatures Wednesday in Corpus Christi
Clouds will break apart Tuesday night, sunny skies for the remainder of the week. Chilly mornings & mild/warm afternoons through Friday.
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
JFK Causeway reopens after major morning crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash shut down all westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway and one eastbound lane of the Causeway, making a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday morning. The road was reopened just after 11 a.m. The accident and eventual shut down of the westbound lanes...
Truck takes out power pole on Morgan Ave., no injuries reported
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A morning accident may have been caused by wet roads, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. A truck swerved off the road and took out a power pole on Morgan Ave. near Bonilla Plaza Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. Officers were quickly on scene to make sure there were no live wires that fell from the pole during the crash.
North Beach construction confuses tourists, residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on North Beach has made navigating the area stressful to everyone, but city leaders and local businesses expressed concern that it has also affected some of Corpus Christi’s most popular tourist attractions. North Beach is known as the home of the USS Lexington...
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi vehicle crash was reported on Monday morning. Officials confirmed that some persons sustained minor injuries due to the accident.
Car hydroplaned, hit three other cars in early morning crash on Highway 358
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash shut down westbound Highway 358 at around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The highway reopened just after 7:30 a.m. Footage from our Tower Cam showed a disabled vehicle in the middle of the highway, blocking several lanes of traffic near the Carroll Lane exit.
New series of scam calls target Beeville residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
Final blessing held today at Memorial Hospital
Monday morning, officials held a final blessing at Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, which was built in 1944 to provide care for the City of Corpus Christi.
31-Year-Old Stephanie Vallejo Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Wednesday. The crash happened at North Padre Island Drive and Highway 44. The officials stated that a concrete pump truck and a construction vehicle were involved in the collision.
6 Investigates: Corpus Christi mayoral candidate residency
With early voting just around the corner, 6 Investigates digs into the residency of Mayoral candidate John Wright.
54-Year-Old Eutimio Barrera Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Sunday. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the SPID feeder road in Flour Bluff, near Waldron at around 10:30 p.m.
Dancing queen! Leslie Adami snags second at Dancing with the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirteen teams took part in the Real Men Wear Pink Dancing with the Coastal Bend event Thursday night at The Bay Jewel events center in Downtown Corpus Christi in order to raise money in the fight against breast cancer. 3NEWS anchor Leslie Adami was one...
Nueces County Judge race: Connie Scott takes on Barbara Canales
As the midterm elections inch closer and closer, we wanted to give you a look at the candidates that are running for Nueces County judge.
Troubleshooters: Roofing Problems
A Corpus Christi man asks Troubleshooters for help getting a refund from a roofer who didn't do what he was paid to do
CCPD investigating alleged convenience store robbery
Corpus Christi Police continue to search for a man who held up a West Side convenience store Monday morning.
Celebrating 80 years of service
The Wesley Community Center in Corpus Christi held a celebration event for the organization's 80th birthday.
New Corpus Christi discount store promises steals from Amazon, Target
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A liquidation bin store is coming to Corpus Christi -- the first of its kind in the city. Patrons will be able to buy new items that major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart no longer need due to overstock at a deep discount.
'Everyone can be forgiven': Family of killed motorcyclist mourning as wrong-way SPID driver makes bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera was stopped on his motorcycle at a red light near SPID in Flour Bluff when Sarah Hoss hit him as she drunkenly drove down the wrong side of the intersection, Corpus Christi police said. He was then taken to the hospital,...
