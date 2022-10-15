ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Post Malone, The Kid LAROI and Zedd headline F1 show in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Formula One is back in Austin and Bootsy Bellows and Sports Illustrated are also returning with their Circuit Series After Party presented by Cash App & Visa. The event takes place over two nights and fuses sports and entertainment to celebrate the F1 United States Grand Prix.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Final day of ACL 2022 draws tens of thousands

AUSTIN, Texas - Tens of thousands of music fans descended on Zilker Park once more Sunday as another Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up. Sunday's headliners included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, and Kacey Musgraves. "He had never been to a concert before ever, so what an experience,...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Boa feathers across campus have students concerned

Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Regents takes down Hyde Park in FOX 7's Game of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas - FOX 7 Game of the Week Poll voters missed on this one, as 62% of voters predicted Hyde Park to win a battle of district unbeatens with Regents. Turns out, it was Regents staying undefeated and proving the predictors wrong in a big way, using the strength of four 2nd quarter touchdowns on their way to a 42-0 win over Hyde Park.
AUSTIN, TX
keranews.org

UT professor wins MacArthur 'genius' grant

Moriba Jah, an associate professor of engineering at UT Austin, is one of 25 winners of MacArthur “genius” grants this year. Jah, who works in the Cockrell School of Engineering’s Department of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, will receive $800,000 to spend however he wants. His work on tools to identify and locate precisely where objects are in Earth’s orbit to avoid potential collisions brought him to the MacArthur Foundation’s attention.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company

Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
TEXAS STATE
thetexastasty.com

17 Best Breakfast Places in Austin, Texas

A get-together that becomes an experience is what Breakfast is all about in Austin. A last-minute show-up won’t suffice so make sure to make a reservation before. A variety of restaurants for your craving are here for your taste, from Mexican to soul food and more. The diverse variety...
AUSTIN, TX

