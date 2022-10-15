ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators with stirring hype video for Tom Petty Day

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAfyc_0iaVPMNZ00

Saturday in Gainesville is Tom Petty Day.

The University of Florida is celebrating the legendary rocker who passed away five years ago in October of 2017.

Petty and his bandmates had Gainesville roots and there have been many goosebumps moments at Gator games when the crowd has sung “I Won’t Back Down.”

October 15 should add to the legacy of one of the greats of Gainesville and the Gator Nation.

Enjoy this hype video for the SEC clash with LSU.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
SATSUMA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages

A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Draws Challenges Over Pot License

  Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21
FLORIDA STATE
wcsx.com

Loofa Love At The Villages

There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
THE VILLAGES, FL
alachuachronicle.com

16 Alachua County schools get School Recognition Awards from Florida Department of Education

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Tampa man arrested on I-75 with 133 pounds of marijuana

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Robert Flores, 26, was arrested yesterday afternoon after 133 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs were allegedly found in his truck following a traffic stop on I-75. At about 4 p.m. yesterday, a Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler who was assigned to the 8th Judicial Circuit-Gainesville Domestic Highway Enforcement Task Force conducted a traffic stop at mile marker 373 for improper lane change and failure to maintain a single lane of travel. Flores was reportedly the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
BRANFORD, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old accused of shooting another man at Lawtey gas station

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and accused of shooting another man in the chest at a gas station in Lawtey, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office got multiple 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. from those saying there was...
LAWTEY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy