Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan running game is stomping Penn State

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Michigan is running through Penn State on Saturday in the Big House.

The Wolverine got a 67-yard run from Donovan Edwards in the third quarter and less than four minutes later Blake Corum followed with a 61-yard run.

Both went for scores and the Wolverines had turned a 17-16 deficit into a 31-17 lead.

Both Edwards and Corum were over the century mark rushing and the Wolverines had more than 300 yards on the ground … in the third quarter of the battle of unbeaten Big Ten teams.

