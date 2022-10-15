Michigan running game is stomping Penn State

Michigan is running through Penn State on Saturday in the Big House.

The Wolverine got a 67-yard run from Donovan Edwards in the third quarter and less than four minutes later Blake Corum followed with a 61-yard run.

Both went for scores and the Wolverines had turned a 17-16 deficit into a 31-17 lead.

Both Edwards and Corum were over the century mark rushing and the Wolverines had more than 300 yards on the ground … in the third quarter of the battle of unbeaten Big Ten teams.