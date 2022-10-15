ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Four area volleyball teams set for Regionals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview Knights (28-5), Barr-Reeve Vikings (33-1), Linton-Stockton Miners (25-5) and White River Valley Wolverines (14-12) are all still playing in the state volleyball tournament. Northview will play Western Boone at Monrovia High School on Saturday at 10 am for a spot in the regional title game. Barr-Reeve takes on […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

South Vermillion set to host Linton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Vermillion Wildcats (7-2) will host the Linton Miners (9-0) on Friday night in the playoff opener for both teams. Wildcats head coach Greg Barrett knows his team needs to play a mistake free game to have a chance to win. “Well no turnovers number one you know we’ve lost […]
CLINTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Charles A. Freyberger

Charles A. Freyberger, 60, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on March 12, 1962 in Jasper, Indiana to Joan (Harker) and Darrell Freyberger. Growing up, Charles worked many hours on family farm, waking up early and staying up late milking cows and...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Train Derailment in Gibson County

MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
MACKEY, IN
14news.com

West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the West Side Nut Club say the winners of this year’s half pot has come forward. The winners want to be anonymous, but officials say they are two brothers from Evansville. They say they are hard working folks who have made the Fall Festival parade a family tradition.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Year Old Suffers Injuries in Bushhog Farm Accident

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a farm accident on Saturday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, dispatchers received a call about a 2-year-old male that had been run over by a bushhog at a residence on Country Road 1250 North in Odon. Emergency personnel responded and found the toddler with serious injuries to his legs. He was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The investigation found the 2-year old was riding with his father on a horse-drawn bushhog when he fell off and his feet were caught. An update on his condition and names were not released.
ODON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Warehouse fire reported on East Franklin Street and Morton Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville and Henderson fire crews are on the scene of a business fire at the corner of East Franklin Street and Morton Ave. Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the Morton Warehouse as they approached the building and were able to determine it was coming from the warehouse. Evansville police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: $500K in damage to Vincennes business from fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A fire caused nearly $500,000 in damage to a Vincennes business. According to Vincennes Township Fire Chief Tim Smith, firefighters arriving on scene initially found flames showing and heavy smoke coming from the building located at 67 W. 15th Street in Vincennes Monday night. Chief Smith said the call came […]
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022

Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17

Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Boonville man accused of hitting 2 teens with van

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing battery charges after police say he hit two juveniles with a van. According to police reports, that happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on the intersection of 3rd Street South and Maple Street. According to a police report, the driver of the...
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out. Sibbett is the principal of Myers...
CANNELTON, IN
wrul.com

Norris City Man Arrested For Luring Of A Minor

On October 13th, the Fairfield Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was believed to have been picked up by William S Franks, 29 of Norris City, IL. The Norris City Police Department was contacted. The juvenile was located and returned to their residence. Franks was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail on charges of Luring of a Minor. He is being held on $5,000 bond. Franks is scheduled to appear in court again on November 3rd at 9:0 a.m. No further information has been provided at this time.
NORRIS CITY, IL

