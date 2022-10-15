Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four area volleyball teams set for Regionals
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview Knights (28-5), Barr-Reeve Vikings (33-1), Linton-Stockton Miners (25-5) and White River Valley Wolverines (14-12) are all still playing in the state volleyball tournament. Northview will play Western Boone at Monrovia High School on Saturday at 10 am for a spot in the regional title game. Barr-Reeve takes on […]
South Vermillion set to host Linton
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Vermillion Wildcats (7-2) will host the Linton Miners (9-0) on Friday night in the playoff opener for both teams. Wildcats head coach Greg Barrett knows his team needs to play a mistake free game to have a chance to win. “Well no turnovers number one you know we’ve lost […]
wamwamfm.com
Charles A. Freyberger
Charles A. Freyberger, 60, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on March 12, 1962 in Jasper, Indiana to Joan (Harker) and Darrell Freyberger. Growing up, Charles worked many hours on family farm, waking up early and staying up late milking cows and...
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the West Side Nut Club say the winners of this year’s half pot has come forward. The winners want to be anonymous, but officials say they are two brothers from Evansville. They say they are hard working folks who have made the Fall Festival parade a family tradition.
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
The very first thing I saw on Facebook this morning was a video announcement from one of my favorite food trucks. Simply titled 'Two Farmers Announcement', I thought maybe they were announcing a new burger or a new kind of beignet. But the words coming out of Dillon and Cloe's mouth made me sad...At first.
TODAY.com
Fire rips through Indiana warehouse, leaving many without a home
A fire tore through a warehouse in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday. About 75 people who live in a residential portion of the building were displaced. No one was injured.Oct. 18, 2022.
WTHI
Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings destroyed in massive fire
An Evansville warehouse and adjacent buildings were destroyed in a massive fire early Monday, officials say.
wamwamfm.com
2 Year Old Suffers Injuries in Bushhog Farm Accident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a farm accident on Saturday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, dispatchers received a call about a 2-year-old male that had been run over by a bushhog at a residence on Country Road 1250 North in Odon. Emergency personnel responded and found the toddler with serious injuries to his legs. He was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The investigation found the 2-year old was riding with his father on a horse-drawn bushhog when he fell off and his feet were caught. An update on his condition and names were not released.
Vanderburgh County Indiana Road Closed After Truck Becomes Stuck in Tunnel
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, a road on the north side of the county has been closed after a truck got stuck passing through the tunnel of a railroad overpass. Too Tall To Fit. It appears, based on the photo shared by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office via...
Warehouse fire reported on East Franklin Street and Morton Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville and Henderson fire crews are on the scene of a business fire at the corner of East Franklin Street and Morton Ave. Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the Morton Warehouse as they approached the building and were able to determine it was coming from the warehouse. Evansville police […]
UPDATE: $500K in damage to Vincennes business from fire
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A fire caused nearly $500,000 in damage to a Vincennes business. According to Vincennes Township Fire Chief Tim Smith, firefighters arriving on scene initially found flames showing and heavy smoke coming from the building located at 67 W. 15th Street in Vincennes Monday night. Chief Smith said the call came […]
wamwamfm.com
Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17
Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
14news.com
Boonville man accused of hitting 2 teens with van
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing battery charges after police say he hit two juveniles with a van. According to police reports, that happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on the intersection of 3rd Street South and Maple Street. According to a police report, the driver of the...
14news.com
Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out. Sibbett is the principal of Myers...
wrul.com
Norris City Man Arrested For Luring Of A Minor
On October 13th, the Fairfield Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was believed to have been picked up by William S Franks, 29 of Norris City, IL. The Norris City Police Department was contacted. The juvenile was located and returned to their residence. Franks was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail on charges of Luring of a Minor. He is being held on $5,000 bond. Franks is scheduled to appear in court again on November 3rd at 9:0 a.m. No further information has been provided at this time.
Comments / 0