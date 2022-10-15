Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Chronicle
Column: Duke football's last-second loss to North Carolina was college football at its dramatic finest
Even on an average night, college football inspires the full spectrum of emotions. Saturday was no average night, not with the show that Duke and North Carolina put on. On a night that featured 1,078 total yards of offense, 56 first downs and enough momentum swings to make you dizzy, the Tar Heels outlasted the Blue Devils 38-35 to seize control of the ACC Coastal Division and snatch the Victory Bell for the fourth year running. After consecutive touchdown marches early in the final period, as well as a DeWayne Carter fumble recovery on a strip sack of Drake Maye, Duke seemingly had this one on ice.
Chronicle
Breaking down our ACC preseason men's basketball ballots
Tuesday evening, the ACC announced the results of its annual preseason poll, with Duke checking in at No. 2 behind only North Carolina. That was not all, as two other Blue Devils—freshman center Dereck Lively II and junior guard Jeremy Roach—received a pair of individual honors themselves. Three...
Chronicle
Film room: Duke football needs improved secondary to stop Miami passing game
Following its defeat to North Carolina, Duke next travels to preseason-top-25 Miami. The Blue Zone is here to analyze the Hurricanes before Saturday's matchup in South Florida:. After a tough overtime loss to Georgia Tech the weekend prior, Duke suffered another defeat in heartbreaking fashion to North Carolina this past...
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Max Johns
As basketball season quickly approaches, the Blue Zone takes a detailed look at Duke men's basketball's 2022-23 roster, with a preview of each player. Previously, we looked at Stanley Borden and Spencer Hubbard. Next up is Max Johns:. Max Johns. Year: Graduate student. Height: 6-foot-5 Position: Guard. Last year’s statline:...
Chronicle
Extra point: Costly mistakes the difference in Duke football's close loss to North Carolina
Duke football lost a heartbreaker against rival North Carolina at home Saturday, 38-35. The Blue Zone is here to provide three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead following the Blue Devils’ defeat:. Three key takeaways. 1. Key mistakes in the second half. Duke’s first-half offense was much better...
Chronicle
Beck tops Jackson in battle of Blue Devils as Duke women's tennis impresses at ITA Fall Regionals
Serving for the match and a trip to ITA Fall Nationals in San Diego, senior Chloe Beck came to the net and fired off a few volleys before dropping back to return a lob, sending the ball just over the outstretched racket of her opponent and securing a tournament victory (6-1, 6-4). She met at the net to embrace her competitor, Duke teammate Emma Jackson, with a hug.
Chronicle
Duke women's golf's Brinker falls in playoff at Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational
Phoebe Brinker had her sights set on a second collegiate win. Former U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle had other ideas. At the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational at Governors Club in Chapel Hill, 54 holes was not enough to determine an individual champion, as Brinker and Castle were tied at -7 (209). Brinker led by two heading into the final round on the heels of a 67-70 start, and had a five-footer to win on her final hole of the event (the tournament featured a shotgun start, so groups were scattered throughout the course), but could not convert and signed for a final-round 72. In the sudden-death playoff, Castle parred the par-three ninth, while Brinker found the sand and failed to get up and down to match her formidable Kentucky counterpart.
Chronicle
The Devil's in the details: Football loses nail-biter, men's soccer downs Notre Dame
They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers:. In the last 16 seconds, Duke football lost its lead and fell to North Carolina in a gripping contest at Wallace Wade Stadium. Late in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils held a slim four-point advantage and had the opportunity to seal the win at North Carolina’s 11-yard line. However, the ensuing penalties made for a disappointing series for Duke as it was pushed back to the 26-yard line. Even with three sacks from the Blue Devils’ compelling defensive line, it wasn’t enough for Duke to secure the victory. The Tar Heels drove 74 yards to scored a touchdown and leave just 16 seconds on the clock: the deciding score of the night.
Chronicle
Richardson's all-around game, blocking earn Duke volleyball weekend split with win against Clemson
In the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," the titular character's mom told him that life was a box of chocolates and that “you never know what you’re going to get.”. And though Tom Hanks wasn’t present at Duke volleyball’s two contests in Durham this weekend, what he learned on the screen from Sally Field rang true.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Jiselle Havas
As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer and Emma Schmidt. Next up is Jiselle Havas:. Jiselle Havas. Year: Graduate student. Height: 5-foot-10 Position: Guard. Last year’s stat line: 1.1 PPG,...
Chronicle
Mohammed propels No. 2 Duke men's soccer to rout of George Washington
In American history, George Washington (the person) is famous for his crossing of the Delaware River under cover of night, obscured by fog and with his foot on the bow of a small rowboat. Not coincidentally, by the Americans’ triumphant end to the Revolutionary War, that fabled crossing became synonymous with victory, overcoming the odds and challenging the status quo.
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Spencer Hubbard
As basketball season quickly approaches, the Blue Zone takes a detailed look at Duke men's basketball's 2022-23 roster, with a preview of each player. Previously, we looked at Stanley Borden. Next up is Spencer Hubbard:. Spencer Hubbard. Year: Junior. Height: 5-foot-8 Position: Guard. Last year’s statline: 0.3 PPG, 0.3 RPG,...
Chronicle
Big days from Heflin, Shepherd help No. 7 Duke women's golf take third at Jackson T. Stephens Cup
Five Duke golfers traveled to compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, and as the Florida sun shone on the bright green Bermuda grass of the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, they were playing to win. However, as the crew competed in the three-day competition, they didn’t see that...
Chronicle
Duke cross country wraps up regular season at Nuttycombe Invitational
It seems Duke has an ambition: to change that common epithet from “speed demon” to “speed devil.” The Blue Devils, though, showed Friday that they have some more work to do this season before this linguistic shift can become a reality. The Blue Devils took flight...
Chronicle
Here’s who’s running for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 30 seat
Elections for the North Carolina General Assembly are coming up on Nov. 8, with early voting kicking off on Oct. 20. Three candidates are running to represent District 30 of the North Carolina House of Representatives: Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham), Republican William Antico and Libertarian Guy Meilleur. The midterm elections...
