KULR8
Big Sky Notebook: Eastern Washington's worst start in decades continues
BOZEMAN — The Eastern Washington football team is experiencing its worst stretch of the 21st century. The Eagles fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in Big Sky Conference play with a 52-28 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday in Cheney, Washington. They’ve lost five straight games for the first time since 1995, which is also the last time EWU lost its first three conference games.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
KULR8
Sober living residence program expands
MISSOULA, Mont. - As demand for residential addiction treatment continues to climb with waitlists lasting for months, one Missoula agency is expanding to provide more sober living opportunities in Missoula. Crosswinds Recovery opened a second men's residence with plans to open a second women's residence in the coming year, ultimately...
NBCMontana
