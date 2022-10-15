BOZEMAN — The Eastern Washington football team is experiencing its worst stretch of the 21st century. The Eagles fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in Big Sky Conference play with a 52-28 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday in Cheney, Washington. They’ve lost five straight games for the first time since 1995, which is also the last time EWU lost its first three conference games.

CHENEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO