Summerville, SC

SCHP investigating deadly crash on Nexton Parkway

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened outside of Summerville Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Nexton Parkway at 6:25 a.m.

Several injured in three-vehicle crash along I-95

A Toyota was traveling west on Nexton Parkway when the driver veered across the center line and stuck an oncoming Nissan.

The Nissan driver was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the Toyota died from injuries at the scene.

