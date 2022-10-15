SCHP investigating deadly crash on Nexton Parkway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened outside of Summerville Saturday morning.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Nexton Parkway at 6:25 a.m.Several injured in three-vehicle crash along I-95
A Toyota was traveling west on Nexton Parkway when the driver veered across the center line and stuck an oncoming Nissan.
The Nissan driver was transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the Toyota died from injuries at the scene.
