FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Related
‘I feel sorry for the officers,’ Man accused of shooting at OKC police
The Oklahoma City Police Department identified a man involved in an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
news9.com
Suspect Accused, Arrested In Connection With Overnight Standoff Has Been Identified
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man who initiated a pursuit and standoff early Tuesday morning. Dagan Oliver, 20, is in custody after a drive-by-shooting, leading police on a chase, shooting at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment complex. Oliver is facing seven complaints in all: shooting with...
KOCO
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
Man Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A man was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
Oklahoma City Police Officers, Suspect Identified After Deadly SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police released new information on a deadly police shooting over the weekend. Two officers were placed on routine administrative leave on Sunday following the southwest Oklahoma City shooting that killed 21-year-old Sergio Gruver. Police said Gruver threatened officers and his family with a knife at a home near...
KOCO
Suspect taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight. Police took the suspect into custody around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Now that the suspect is in custody, police have started to leave the area, but they did have a perimeter as they were trying to negotiate with him earlier.
Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side
A suspect in a stabbing and armed with a knife was shot and killed by two officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department Sunday afternoon. The post Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OCPD: Man Who Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence Is In Custody
UPDATE (2:34 p.m., Oct. 17, 2022): Oklahoma City police said a man who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody. Authorities said the man came out of the home where he was arrested. His identity has not been released. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- Oklahoma City police...
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy thankful to be alive after being shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy is thankful to be alive after he was shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns was shot in the line of duty, alongside his partner who died. Johns said he’s undergoing a tremendous recovery. Johns was serving his...
Hours-long standoff ends in southwest Oklahoma City
One man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Co. DA Candidates Discuss Fatal OCPD Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Stavian Rodriguez
A preliminary hearing for five Oklahoma City police officers involved in a deadly shooting was moved again on Monday morning. The officers were charged with first-degree manslaughter in March 2021 following the Nov. 2020 shooting death of 15-year-old armed robbery suspect Stavian Rodriguez. The case is also now a focal...
KOCO
Community shows outpouring support for Oklahoma County deputy shot
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The community showed an outpouring of support for the Oklahoma County deputy shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns, who was shot in August, shared what has been keeping him going. He also spoke of the support from family and friends after losing his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy speaks about recovery after shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy spoke publicly about his recovery after being shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns and his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz were serving eviction papers when the suspect Benjamin Plank opened fire on them. Swartz was shot and killed. Johns...
Vehicle Crashes Into SE OKC Building
Authorities are responding to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near Southeast 89th Street and the I-35 Frontage Road. The conditions of the people involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Man dead after traffic stop turned police chase in Anadarko
ANADARKO, Okla. — A 26-year-old man is dead after a traffic stop turned police chase in Anadarko. Now, an investigation is underway to see why the man ran and why police shot at him. The incident started as a traffic stop at the intersection and ended after a police chase, eventually ending with a man being shot and killed.
One injured in Oklahoma City shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Edmond police confirm local gas station has been target for thieves
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police confirmed a local gas station has been a target for thieves. Card skimmers are on the rise and the trend can be seen across the metro. A local 7-11 was one of the targets. Swiping a card and filling up your tank, which is...
Police investigating string of burglaries
Authorities are working to determine if several burglaries across the metro are connected.
KOCO
Inmates in Canadian County Jail attack two detention center officers
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Inmates in the Canadian County Jail attacked two detention center officers. This occurred after asking for more food in the breakfast line. KOCO 5 spoke with Sheriff Chris West who said the attack happened shortly after a couple of inmates asked for more food while in the breakfast line early Sunday morning.
