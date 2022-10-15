ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Community shows outpouring support for Oklahoma County deputy shot

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The community showed an outpouring of support for the Oklahoma County deputy shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns, who was shot in August, shared what has been keeping him going. He also spoke of the support from family and friends after losing his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man dead after traffic stop turned police chase in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. — A 26-year-old man is dead after a traffic stop turned police chase in Anadarko. Now, an investigation is underway to see why the man ran and why police shot at him. The incident started as a traffic stop at the intersection and ended after a police chase, eventually ending with a man being shot and killed.
ANADARKO, OK
KOCO

Inmates in Canadian County Jail attack two detention center officers

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Inmates in the Canadian County Jail attacked two detention center officers. This occurred after asking for more food in the breakfast line. KOCO 5 spoke with Sheriff Chris West who said the attack happened shortly after a couple of inmates asked for more food while in the breakfast line early Sunday morning.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

