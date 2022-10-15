ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Trade Rumors: Panthers star WR for ‘frustrated’ Patriots WR

Nearing the trade deadline, there are tons of trade talks going around the NFL. In particular, the New England Patriots may be considering trading veteran WRs Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, understanding these both have underachieved. Kendrick Bourne’s rough start to the 2022 season. In 2021, there was no...
FanSided

DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season is here, which means another round of DraftKings lineups. This week’s recommended lineup is full of upside and firepower. Week 6 was a strange week in the NFL full of upsets, fantasy football studs and duds, and hundreds of thousands of dollars won on DraftKings. This week, there are several good matchups to look for, and certain players have just the right price tag that allows us to build a solid lineup full of upside and high-floor guys. Let’s get into it.
