FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
KULR8
Montana State women's tennis finishes ITA Regionals on strong note
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s tennis team played its most competitive tennis of the fall at the ITA Mountain Regionals, which concluded on Sunday in Las Vegas at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV Campus. “Regionals was another great week of tennis, where we were focusing...
KULR8
Saturday's loss presents must-win situation for Montana Griz football
MISSOULA – The expectations internally and externally regarding the Montana football team are all the same: compete for a Big Sky championship. Though they are traditionally in the mix, they haven’t done that outright since 2009, and the road to do it again looks much more complicated after suffering their first loss to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
KULR8
Week 7 Recap: Bobcat Football is a Top 3 Program in the FCS Top 25
After overcoming at 14-3 deficit in the first half to ultimately beat Northern Colorado 37-14, Montana State Football started Week 8 with a number of victories. The Bobcats are ranked second in the FCS Coaches Poll and third in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 for the first time this season. In addition, senior wide receiver Willie Patterson earned his first Co-Offensive Big Sky Player of the Week honors after his career high performance of seven catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
KULR8
Billings West, Bozeman carry winning streaks into Friday's showdown
BILLINGS- An Eastern AA championship is on the line on Friday night when Billings West travels to take on Bozeman. It's a game that always carries meaning in the final week of the regular season and this year should be another good one as both the Hawks and Bears enter the matchup unbeaten in conference play.
KULR8
AA Soccer Playoff Highlights: Bozeman Girls and Belgrade Boys Advance to Quarterfinals
Bozeman girls soccer shut out Great Falls 3-0 and the five seeded Belgrade boys upset fourth seed Gallatin 5-4 on Tuesday afternoon to advance to quarterfinals. The Hawks will face Helena on Saturday while the Panthers travel to Missoula to take on the top seed in the East, Hellgate on Friday.
What’s Up With That Giant Bubble Thing In Windsor?
If you're driving in East Windsor on HWY 392 and you glance to the South, you will notice something really big that seemingly popped up overnight and may be wondering what the heck that giant white bubble looking thing is?. Well, I can assure you that it is not a...
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
A battle between mountain goats and bighorn sheep in the Rocky Mountains
A new study shows bighorn sheep and mountain goats are going to war over resources in the Rocky Mountains.
Timnath, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
cpr.org
5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates
The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
Winter is coming: Freezing temperatures recorded in parts of Colorado
It was a cold start to the day on Monday morning with temperatures dipping below the freezing mark. Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect for parts of the state.
Boulder’s Iconic Wilson-Haertling House Listed For Sale
A unique piece of property was recently listed for sale in Boulder, Colorado, giving someone new the chance to own the one-of-a-kind Wilson-Haertling Home. Take a Peek at Boulder's Famous Wilson-Haertling House. Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2....
How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data
If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to National Weather Service (NWS) data, that may be a myth after all. Along the Front Range, snowfall on Halloween is actually not that common. ...
Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It
It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
KDVR.com
This is the date Denver usually sees 1st snowfall
DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a day with high temperatures near 70 degrees. While the weather might not have you thinking about snow, Tuesday is actually the average date of the first snowfall in Denver. While Denver does not currently have snow in the short-term...
cobizmag.com
Denver International Airport (DIA) is now the Third-busiest Airport in the World
At times overshadowed by conspiracy theories and punchlines about the since-scrapped automated baggage system, Denver International Airport hit an inarguable zenith during the pandemic, jumping from the 16th-busiest airport worldwide in terms of total passengers in 2019 to the eighth-busiest in 2020. In 2021, the ascent continued: DIA was the...
