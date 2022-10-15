ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branford, CT

WTNH

Bloomfield officer struck by car fleeing traffic stop

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield police officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car Monday. Police said the police officer initiated a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive on a black Honda Accord with a misused license plate. The driver, identified by police […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
zip06.com

Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash

NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut

State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
WATERBURY, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI

On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
SEYMOUR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Hits Bloomfield Officer, Leads Chase to West Hartford: Police

A Torrington man is accused of hitting a Bloomfield police officer Monday morning and leading police on a chase from Bloomfield into West Hartford. Bloomfield police tried to stop a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Rafaelito Ares, of Torrington, at Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday because of a misused license plate, according to police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Car Catches Fire After Crash Involving School Bus in Bridgeport

An electric car caught fire after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Gurdon Street and Summit Street. Responding officers said a car, believed to be an electric vehicle, caught fire because of the accident.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Darien Woman Charged With DUI After Running Red Light In New Canaan, Police Say

A 59-year-old woman was accused of driving in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. An officer saw a vehicle fail to obey a red traffic signal while traveling on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan, nearly striking another vehicle at the intersection with Silvermine Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol Police Officer speaks out about fallen officers

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek with periods of rain and overcast. State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves. Updated: 6 hours ago. Connecticut...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Newington PD Searches For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Police issued an alert about a 12-year-old girl from Connecticut who went missing over the weekend. Maekaeli Barnes left her home at some point on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, the Newington Police Department in Hartford County reported. Police did not provide any information about her possible destination. Authorities...
NEWINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Missing Person

2022-10-17@9:00PMish–#Seymour CT– First responders are looking for a missing person in the Shelton Street area. The person is thought to be on foot in the area and area towns are providing all-terrain off-road vehicles to aid in the search.
SEYMOUR, CT
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
Daily Voice

Lakewood Woman Struck, Killed Outside Church Food Pantry

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred outside a Lakewood church food pantry. Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, 46, of Lakewood, was sitting on the curb near Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry when she was struck at about 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Lakewood police said. Two girls who were...
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT

