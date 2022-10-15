Read full article on original website
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Antioch man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman and her child
PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested an Antioch man Saturday who was accused of firing multiple shots into a woman's car, injuring her and her child, the Pittsburg Police Department said on social media. Javier Gonzalez, 35, allegedly shot a mother and her child on Friday in her car near Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue -- within a block of the police department -- after the suspect allegedly collided with her vehicle and fired off several rounds, hitting the woman multiple times and the 8-year-old child once in the shoulder. Both are recovering in the hospital in stable condition, police said. READ MORE: Mother, 8-year-old son wounded in Pittsburg domestic violence shootingAn investigation revealed that Gonzalez knew the victim and it is alleged that this was a domestic violence-related crime. Gonzalez was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment. The investigation was still in its preliminary stages Tuesday, police said, and anyone who may have information about this case is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441.
crimevoice.com
Parolee Crashes Stolen Car, Stands Off Against Police While Barricaded in Elderly Couple’s North Sacramento County Home
A man from the Bay Area was recently arrested in north Sacramento County after allegedly crashing a stolen car, storming an occupied residence, and engaging in a stand-off with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old James Joshua Jarrard of Contra Costa County was identified as the suspect...
eastcountytoday.net
Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A deadly overnight shooting is under investigation in Stockton Tuesday. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 4th Street. A man was shot and died at the scene. Detectives are...
Concord teen arrested for attempted homicide in Walnut Creek shooting
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager from Concord has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, according to a press release from Walnut Creek Police Department. On Sunday, WCPD detectives working with Contra Costa Central County SWAT served an arrest warrant at the teenager’s home […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Seek Help Identifying Homicide Victim Found on Mokelumne Trail
The Antioch Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the female victim who was located on October 18, 2022 on the Mokelumne Trail in the City of Antioch. According to police, the female victim located on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. Unfortunately, due...
eastcountytoday.net
17-Year-Old Arrested for Attempted Homicide in Walnut Creek
A 17 year old Concord resident is in custody today at the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall facing charges of attempted homicide. On Sunday, October 16, Walnut Creek Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Contra Costa Central County SWAT Team, served an arrest warrant at the juvenile suspect’s residence in Concord.
Family of innocent driver killed during Oakland police chase left in disbelief after tragic death
"I felt like my world fell down," said Agustin's niece. The family is still questioning why the police pursuit ended with the 44-year-old's death, when he was only driving to work that morning.
Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
eastcountytoday.net
San Pablo Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects
The San Pablo Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday. Police said officers responded to an armed robbery call on Market Ave at approximately 11:20 am. Officers arrived to the call within less than a minute and found the victim and some witnesses.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
1 injured in early morning West Oakland shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) — A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location, and while they were […]
eastcountytoday.net
Body Discovered Monday Morning Along Mokelumne Trail in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department is currently processing a possible crime scene along the trail between Grentytown Drive and Lucena Way after a body was discovery Monday in the City of Antioch. The body was discovered at approximately 5:30 am along the Delta de Anza Regional Trail near Contra Costa County...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident on Buchanan Road in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department reported a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Buchanan Road on October 11, 2022. The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of Buchanan Road and Contra Loma Boulevard, Antioch PD reported. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Buchanan Road in Antioch. During a...
Union City police arrest assault suspect after 6-hour standoff
UNION CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – Union City police arrested a woman wanted on suspicion of beating her boyfriend with a lead pipe on Sunday after a long standoff, the police department said. Diamond Edwards, 26, is accused of hitting her 28-year-old boyfriend in the head with a lead pipe around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 34000 block of Alvarado Niles Road. The victim allegedly sustained numerous lacerations and puncture wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Later Sunday, at approximately 6:34 p.m., police saw Edwards enter her residence and officers surrounded the property and ordered her to surrender. Police allege she refused to leave and barricaded herself inside her home. The SWAT team then responded and a six-hour standoff ensued, with Edwards eventually exiting the residence and submitting to arrest. Edwards was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury, among other warrants, police said.
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Woman Dies After Being Found on Fire in Antioch
On October 17, at approximately 05:36 AM, a resident called the Antioch Dispatch Center to report a small fire on the paved trail north of Lopez Drive. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the area and located a human body on fire. The CCCFPD requested Antioch police to respond to the scene as they worked to extinguish the fire. Several Antioch police officers responded to the scene along with CCCFPD Arson investigators.
Comments / 1