Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Leave 2023 Draft with High Upside Wing
While the 2022-23 season has yet to kick off, it’s never too late to start talking NBA Draft. Especially for a young Thunder team that, likely just one more time, will be relying on it. After snagging three lottery talents in 2022, Oklahoma City will be looking to bolster...
The Extra Point: Bama in the NBA Tip-Off
Over the past couple of years, the University of Alabama has gradually become a basketball school. The hiring of men's basketball head coach Nate Oats in the 2019 offseason has created several Crimson Tide products in the NBA. Two players that are on rosters, but will need to put some...
How to Watch Jaden Ivey’s NBA Regular Season Debut With the Detroit Pistons
Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey will make his NBA regular season debut on Wednesday night when the Detroit Pistons tip off against the Orlando Magic. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. The Pistons are coming off a 23-59 season in which...
Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts
The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
Lakers News: Reigning Champs Ride Third Quarter Burst To Double-Digit W Over Lakers
Miserable three-point shooting has always looked like it would be your Los Angeles Lakers' Achilles heel this season, and that indeed proved to be the case tonight. Los Angeles fell to the Golden State Warriors in Chase Center, 123-109. View the original article to see embedded media. Darvin Ham went...
Udoka Azubuike, who has had ankle problems, returns for Year Three with NBA’s Jazz
Former Kansas men’s basketball center Udoka Azubuike has suffered significant injuries to his right ankle three times in his first two full seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz. The most recent injury to the 7-foot-0, 270-pound, 23-year-old Nigeria native required surgery last March. He was hurt while...
Steph Curry Reacts to Opening Night Win Over Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night by a final score of 123-109. Led by Steph Curry, who finished with a line of 33 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals, the Warriors overmatched a Lakers team that looked lost for most of the night. After the game, Curry shared his thoughts on ring night, his team's depth, and the outlook going forward.
After Opening Night Win, Celtics Express Their Belief in Joe Mazzulla and His Collaborative Approach
On opening night, the Celtics honored the life and the forever-enduring legacy of Bill Russell; Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 35 points apiece, and Joe Mazzulla earned a win in his first regular-season game as an NBA head coach. View the original article to see embedded media. After the...
Tyrese Maxey Highlights Montrezl Harrell’s Impact on Sixers
A lack of toughness in the 2022 playoffs forced the Philadelphia 76ers to sign some high-energy veterans to shift the Sixers' culture. PJ Tucker was Philadelphia's most notable offseason signing as the 37-year-old former Miami Heat veteran inked a three-year deal worth over $30 million. Following the signing of Tucker,...
Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Marcus Smart Face Sixers?
The 2022-2023 NBA season is finally here, and the Philadelphia 76ers will take part in tipping off the new year with a matchup against the Boston Celtics. On Monday, the Sixers wrapped up a practice session in Camden, New Jersey, and hopped on a flight to Boston right after. For...
76ers vs. Celtics: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will finally begin their 2022-2023 campaign. Last season, the Sixers concluded their playoff run, losing in the second round to the first-seeded Miami Heat. That marked the second-straight playoff run the Sixers concluded their year before reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. When the Sixers fire...
James Harden’s Stats vs. Boston Celtics
With the preseason in the rearview, the Philadelphia 76ers had an opportunity to finally play a game that’s worth something. Going into the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, James Harden and the Sixers knew that their first couple of matchups would be difficult. On Tuesday night, the Sixers...
ZTF Soldiers On for the Huskies, No Longer a Headliner or Even a Starter
Zion Tupuola-Fetui was supposed to be back to his old self by now, which was an unblockable and highly disruptive edge rusher, someone who was a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team AP All-America choice in 2020. Yet seven games into this college football season, the University of Washington player...
No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of early NBA departures from last year’s Final Four team, including No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. “Everyone has a first time for something in their lives,” freshman 7-footer Kyle Filipowski said. “There might be some pressure with that. But there’s pressure in every situation you’re put with. It’s just how you really handle that ... and not let the outside noise get to you.” And there will be plenty of that.
Podcast: How Bengals Got Ja’Marr Chase Going In Win Over Saints
CINCINNATI — The Bengals put Ja'Marr Chase in a position to succeed in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints. Mike Santagata joins Jake Liscow and me, as we breakdown Chase's usage, Tyler Boyd, the offensive line, the defense and more in our weekly film review. Watch the Locked on...
Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic’s ‘Late Passing’ to LeBron James
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the NBA's elite passers and is the type of talent that can drop 30+ points when needed. Combining those two abilities makes for a transcendent player that can lead a team to impressive heights. Doncic is constantly making the...
Jacob Malkoun explains decision to not go after Nick Maximov’s leg
LAS VEGAS – Jacob Malkoun beat Nick Maximov with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 212 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Malkoun, who capitalized on what appeared to be a first-round Malkoun lower leg injury and used takedowns to control the fight.
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith, Vet Jason Peters: O-Line’s Good Problem to Have - Dallas at Eagles
When Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith was announced to be out until December this past offseason, many of the proposed solutions by fans and the media were external. Eric Fisher and Jason Peters were names constantly brought up when discussing ways to stop the bleeding of the Dallas...
Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
