Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes quickly built success for a long-struggling program. The test now is sustaining that in a time of transfers and roster turnover. Forbes led his second team to a 25-win season and nearly secured only the program’s second NCAA Tournament bid since 2010. But that success leaned heavily on a pair of transfers — one who unexpectedly blossomed into the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year — who have departed. “Growing up, we can be brutally honest right here: Wake Forest weren’t that good when I was growing up watching them,” guard Daivien Williamson said. “We’re trying to bring that tradition back to Wake Forest. I think we did last year winning 25 games, and we’re just trying to grow and carry that momentum into the coming season.” There was plenty to feel good about in Year 2 for Forbes, so much so that he was named The Associated Press league coach of the year. That team was picked to finish 13th in the 15-team ACC, but won 13 regular-season ACC games to finish fifth while also posting the Demon Deacons’ first 20-win seasons since 2010.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO