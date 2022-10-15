A garage dwelling in Independence is a total loss as a result of a fire at 108 S. Wald. Yesterday in the early-morning hours' Independence Fire was dispatched to a residence known to be occupied, according to the Montgomery County Chronicle. When IFD arrived at about 5:15 am the garage structure was completely engulfed with flames and smoke. Within an hour both occupants were accounted for and reported safe and IFD, with help from the Dearing and Cherryvale Fire Departments brought the fire under control.

