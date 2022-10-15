Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders
In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
koamnewsnow.com
Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing
MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89. 20221015 - Release on the...
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance. Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE MAP Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home....
bartlesvilleradio.com
Copan Man Dies in Crash
A Copan man was the victim of a fatality collision at about 9:30pm Sunday. OHP said the crash took place on N 3950 road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of EW 600 Rd, 1.6 miles north and 2 miles west of Copan, OK, in Washington County. Details are vague...
kggfradio.com
Fire Destroys Residence In Independence
A garage dwelling in Independence is a total loss as a result of a fire at 108 S. Wald. Yesterday in the early-morning hours' Independence Fire was dispatched to a residence known to be occupied, according to the Montgomery County Chronicle. When IFD arrived at about 5:15 am the garage structure was completely engulfed with flames and smoke. Within an hour both occupants were accounted for and reported safe and IFD, with help from the Dearing and Cherryvale Fire Departments brought the fire under control.
Rogers police ask for help in finding Walmart suspects
Rogers Police Department is searching for a suspect in commercial burglary from the Pleasant Crossing Walmart.
publicradiotulsa.org
Authorities find over 17,000 pounds of illegal marijuana during raid in Ottawa County
Local and state authorities seized over 17,000 pounds of illegal marijuana during a raid in Ottawa County this week. Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean said he received a call from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics on Tuesday asking that his office assist in a raid on an alleged grow operation in Fairland.
fourstateshomepage.com
Man arrested in Cherokee County for fighting with sheriff’s deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A man was arrested Sunday outside a Weir residence following a domestic disturbance call. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene around 8:00 PM where he found a man and woman arguing. He said 35-year-old Dustin McMinn became aggressive and combative with the deputy.
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
Multi-county pursuit, shots fired at police, subject in custody
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, Oct 15, 2022 a vehicle involved in a hit and run in rural Vernon County was located by a Barton County Deputy in Lamar, Mo. The suspect vehicle did not stop for the Deputy and fled. The Deputy initiated pursuit which the made its way north on I-49. Reported speeds up to 130 mph....
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Woman Arrested in Caney For Alleged Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville woman was arrested for felony charges stemming from a routine traffic stop in Caney. Officers with the Caney PD stopped 29-year-old Rachel McBeath of Coffeyville earlier this week. According to the report from CPD McBeath allegedly was driving without proper registration, insurance, or driver’s license, and had in...
PPD arrest felon with active warrant, drugs seized after traffic stop
PARSONS, Kans. — A man with an active warrant out of Cherokee County was arrested early Sunday, Parsons Police said. An officer with PPD attempted to stop a vehicle near the 1600 block of Kennedy in Parsons only for the red Mercury Grand Marquis to flee. Eventually the suspect, later identified as Kenneth Jarrell Jones. […]
