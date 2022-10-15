ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

koamnewsnow.com

Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders

In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
LOCUST GROVE, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit

These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing

MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89. 20221015 - Release on the...
MIAMI, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance.  Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid.  USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE MAP Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home....
JASPER COUNTY, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Copan Man Dies in Crash

A Copan man was the victim of a fatality collision at about 9:30pm Sunday. OHP said the crash took place on N 3950 road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of EW 600 Rd, 1.6 miles north and 2 miles west of Copan, OK, in Washington County. Details are vague...
COPAN, OK
kggfradio.com

Fire Destroys Residence In Independence

A garage dwelling in Independence is a total loss as a result of a fire at 108 S. Wald. Yesterday in the early-morning hours' Independence Fire was dispatched to a residence known to be occupied, according to the Montgomery County Chronicle. When IFD arrived at about 5:15 am the garage structure was completely engulfed with flames and smoke. Within an hour both occupants were accounted for and reported safe and IFD, with help from the Dearing and Cherryvale Fire Departments brought the fire under control.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Man arrested in Cherokee County for fighting with sheriff’s deputies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A man was arrested Sunday outside a Weir residence following a domestic disturbance call. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene around 8:00 PM where he found a man and woman arguing. He said 35-year-old Dustin McMinn became aggressive and combative with the deputy.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Woman Arrested in Caney For Alleged Distribution of Meth

A Coffeyville woman was arrested for felony charges stemming from a routine traffic stop in Caney. Officers with the Caney PD stopped 29-year-old Rachel McBeath of Coffeyville earlier this week. According to the report from CPD McBeath allegedly was driving without proper registration, insurance, or driver’s license, and had in...
COFFEYVILLE, KS

