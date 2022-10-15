ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars rule out receiver Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Colts

 3 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday’s game against the host Indianapolis Colts.

Jones was added to the injury report on Friday with an ailing hamstring, while Fatukasi has been nursing a quad injury sustained during Jacksonville’s 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 2.

Jones, 32, had seven catches for 104 yards in the 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday. He has 18 receptions for 208 yards and one touchdown this season.

Fatukasi, 27, has four tackles and two pass deflections in four starts this season.

–Field Level Media

