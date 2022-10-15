Read full article on original website
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Report: Commanders owner Dan Snyder is 'no longer under any NFL restriction'
While the latest controversy over Dan Snyder continues to dominate the headlines, another important development concerning the embattled Commanders' owner has taken place. The team’s legal representatives stated that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” with respect to his involvement in its day-to-day operations, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhavbala of the Washington Post.
Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach
The Arizona Cardinals scored just three points on offense on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. NFL media members and fans of the Arizona Cardinals noticed. They took to Twitter to sound off on Kliff Kingsbury's coaching performance in Arizona's 19-9 loss...
Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss
Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
Rivera has faced struggles with QB injury, but also evaluation
Ron Rivera will coach his 40th game in Washington this Sunday and, astonishingly, will make his 11th quarterback change at the same time. Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand in last Thursday's win over the Chicago Bears and so for the third time in three seasons Rivera will turn his team over to Taylor Heinicke to run the offense.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury could cede play-calling duties
When speaking to the media on Monday, Kingsbury was asked about the possibility of him ceding play-calling duties on offense. “I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win,” he responded. “We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I’m all for it.”
Report: Phoenix Suns don't sign Cam Johnson to rookie extension, will be restricted free agent
No rookie extension for Cam Johnson. ESPN reported Johnson didn't receive a rookie extension from the Phoenix Suns as the two sides had until 3 p.m. Monday to agree on a deal. Johnson will now be a restricted free agent going into free agency next summer. He's in the final year of a four-year deal.
Seahawks Troll Kingsbury, Cardinals on Twitter
The Seattle Seahawks had some fun on Twitter after they defeated the Arizona Cardinals.
Robert Griffin III says he would entertain Commanders reunion if they reached out
Robert Griffin III hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020, but has left the door open to return. He told “The Sports Junkies” on Monday he would entertain a return to Washington if the Commanders reached out.
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
FRISCO - A funny thing happened on the way to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Or at least so says the always-optimistic Jerry Jones. "We should be encouraged," the Cowboys owner said. "We can beat them.”. On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The...
ZTF Soldiers On for the Huskies, No Longer a Headliner or Even a Starter
Zion Tupuola-Fetui was supposed to be back to his old self by now, which was an unblockable and highly disruptive edge rusher, someone who was a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team AP All-America choice in 2020. Yet seven games into this college football season, the University of Washington player...
Harry Carson Encouraged by What He’s Seen from Wink Martindale-led Giants Defense
Former New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and team captain, knows a thing or two about a good defense when he sees one. Carson was part of a Giants defensive unit nicknamed the "Big Blue Wrecking Crew"...
It Could Be Time for Bears to Copy Walter Payton
Longtime Bears fans shake their heads over the team's failure to score on fourth-and-goal inside the 1-yard line. In the old days, Bill Wade would run a quarterback sneak and score, real old-timers say. Better yet, Walter Payton would take flight and plunge over the top. Payton was the best...
Chiefs report card: KC needed A-effort to beat Josh Allen, Bills. Didn’t get it Sunday
In a battle of perhaps the two best teams in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills outlasted the Chiefs 24-20 Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions, one with a minute remaining, to end the Chiefs’ comeback hopes. Here is our report...
Russell Wilson Forced to Address ‘Division’ In Broncos Locker Room
The problems engulfing Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos - especially after falling in their second straight overtime defeat with a 19-16 Monday night loss to the Chargers - seem extensive. And Wilson, in part by virtue of the fact that 2-4 Denver paid dearly to acquire him in trade...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards made a run at the end of the last season to make the playoffs after trading for Kristaps Porzingis, but just missed out of the play-in games with a 35-47 record. During the offseason, the Wizards decided to add more offense to the starting lineup by trading for point guard Monte Morris and small forward Will Barton. The trade will allow for more space at the offensive end for Bradley Beal to operate.
