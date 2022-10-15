ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pro Football Rumors

Report: Commanders owner Dan Snyder is 'no longer under any NFL restriction'

While the latest controversy over Dan Snyder continues to dominate the headlines, another important development concerning the embattled Commanders' owner has taken place. The team’s legal representatives stated that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” with respect to his involvement in its day-to-day operations, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhavbala of the Washington Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss

Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
NBC Sports

Rivera has faced struggles with QB injury, but also evaluation

Ron Rivera will coach his 40th game in Washington this Sunday and, astonishingly, will make his 11th quarterback change at the same time. Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand in last Thursday's win over the Chicago Bears and so for the third time in three seasons Rivera will turn his team over to Taylor Heinicke to run the offense.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

ZTF Soldiers On for the Huskies, No Longer a Headliner or Even a Starter

Zion Tupuola-Fetui was supposed to be back to his old self by now, which was an unblockable and highly disruptive edge rusher, someone who was a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team AP All-America choice in 2020. Yet seven games into this college football season, the University of Washington player...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

It Could Be Time for Bears to Copy Walter Payton

Longtime Bears fans shake their heads over the team's failure to score on fourth-and-goal inside the 1-yard line. In the old days, Bill Wade would run a quarterback sneak and score, real old-timers say. Better yet, Walter Payton would take flight and plunge over the top. Payton was the best...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Russell Wilson Forced to Address ‘Division’ In Broncos Locker Room

The problems engulfing Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos - especially after falling in their second straight overtime defeat with a 19-16 Monday night loss to the Chargers - seem extensive. And Wilson, in part by virtue of the fact that 2-4 Denver paid dearly to acquire him in trade...
DENVER, CO
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards made a run at the end of the last season to make the playoffs after trading for Kristaps Porzingis, but just missed out of the play-in games with a 35-47 record. During the offseason, the Wizards decided to add more offense to the starting lineup by trading for point guard Monte Morris and small forward Will Barton. The trade will allow for more space at the offensive end for Bradley Beal to operate.
WASHINGTON, DC

