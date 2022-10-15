Read full article on original website
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates ‘Leaning On’ RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills
Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
Rams Roster: Cowboys Ex Signs, Takk McKinley & Joe Notebook Moves
The Los Angeles Rams don't have a game this week, but that doesn't mean they don't have needs. The Rams are making roster moves as they enter the NFL bye week at on Tuesday they engineered a quartet of changes. Those are ... *The shift of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom,...
Zay Jones on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘October Has Been Spooky’
To say October has been a rough month for the Jaguars would be putting it lightly. In a month full of losses, turnovers, goblins, and ghouls, the month has been, well, spooky. “October has been spooky, to say the least," Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said on Monday. "You want...
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?
Many Ole Miss Rebels football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox hadthree catches,...
Why Lions Need to Worry about Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the best pass-catchers in the game today. The third-year pro has garnered north of 70 catches, more than 900 receiving yards and at least five touchdown catches in each of his first two seasons in the league. Additionally, a...
Bengals Linebacker Cleared to Practice Ahead of Week 7 Matchup With Falcons
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie was cleared to practice on Wednesday. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Preform list on Aug. 30. Bachie can practice with the team for up to 21 days, without counting against their 53-man roster. He can be activated at anytime. The...
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
FRISCO - A funny thing happened on the way to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Or at least so says the always-optimistic Jerry Jones. "We should be encouraged," the Cowboys owner said. "We can beat them.”. On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The...
Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Jets’ Quinnen Williams Was Dominant in Blowout Win Over Packers
The Jets handed it to the Packers at Lambeau Field on a brisk autumn Sunday under cloudy grey skies. It wasn't just a win, it was a brutal display of power at the line of scrimmage, in the trenches. New York punished Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and nobody was...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
Steelers Underdog Corners ‘Got Their Bone’ Against Greatest QB Of All Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the...
Podcast: How Bengals Got Ja’Marr Chase Going In Win Over Saints
CINCINNATI — The Bengals put Ja'Marr Chase in a position to succeed in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints. Mike Santagata joins Jake Liscow and me, as we breakdown Chase's usage, Tyler Boyd, the offensive line, the defense and more in our weekly film review. Watch the Locked on...
Davante Adams ‘Push’? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines
The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.
Dan Snyder ‘Needs to Be Removed’ as Commanders Owner - Colts’ Jim Irsay
Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder may be on his way out of the NFL, at least according to another owner. In the strongest statement yet about the Snyder’s future in the league, Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay said, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “I believe there is merit to removing him as owner ...
Harry Carson Encouraged by What He’s Seen from Wink Martindale-led Giants Defense
Former New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and team captain, knows a thing or two about a good defense when he sees one. Carson was part of a Giants defensive unit nicknamed the "Big Blue Wrecking Crew"...
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. OC Mick Lombardi reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
