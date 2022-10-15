ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

VP Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms

By Alisha Dixon
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE.

More than 200 people attended the event.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist all delivered remarks before Vice President Harris’ address.

“We got a lot to get done in the next 24 days,” Harris said. “24 days. 24 days, and we are going to, again, ask our neighbors and our friends … we’re going to ask them to vote,” Harris said. “Because there is still so much on the line. Think about where we are right now.”

Maintaining reproductive rights, Harris said, is crucial for the future of the country.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or their deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling her what to do with her body. The Court has acted, and now we need Congress to act,” Harris said.

“Our President Joe Biden has said he will not let the filibuster get in the way of signing the Women's Health Protection Act that would put into law the protections of Roe v Wade.”

During her speech, Harris praised Whitmer and other Michigan legislators for their leadership.

“We are looking here in Michigan, as an opportunity to flip the legislature. Three more seats," Harris said.

“When we think about what is at stake right now, on so many of these issues, understand democracy is on the ballot. But here’s the thing I know about people from Detroit: when you fight, you win.”

The trip will wrap up with Vice President Harris participating in a voter education event with students in Southfield.

After her visit to Detroit and Southfield, Harris will travel to Los Angeles.

Rebecca Roller
3d ago

People need to realize that the agenda of the Democratic party is population control and any way they can spin the abortion issue in their favor is a win for them. It's not about health care or woman's right to choose. It's about brainwashing and control !

Steven Martinez
3d ago

Southfield is not Detroit it's a suburb with a lot of Rich Black Folk as well as white folk.

Daniel Bochenek
3d ago

It's not Detroit, and we don't want that crazy lady in Michigan.

