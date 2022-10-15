Girls soccer: Gigliotti, Morra have Lourdes surging into the postseason

RED HOOK - Julia Gigliotti looked almost helpless, twisting and contorting to create leverage while trying desperately to free herself. Even with the assistance of teammates, in a coordinated effort, it still was a struggle.

"I don't know," the Our Lady of Lourdes girls soccer standout said, "I was just stuck, for whatever reason."

It was to the point that a few onlookers ― some of them close friends ― had to laugh.

Oh, this wasn't a defender who had Gigliotti feeling constricted, but an Under Armour compression shirt. She wanted to remove the garment without disrobing and tried pulling it off through the sleeve of her jersey, but the material got tangled around her arm.

It became comical, Juliana Farmer said, as the sophomore required the help of two teammates to extricate her.

"I wore it because I expected the weather to be cold," Gigliotti said after the 10 a.m. match Saturday. "But as the game went, I started to get hot."

Double entendre. Because the midfielder scored three goals in a 30-minute span, leading the Warriors in a 5-2 win over Red Hook as her team concluded a sterling regular season.

"The best thing about our offense is how well we work together," said Grace Morra, who had two first-half goals and an assist. "It's not one person doing all the work or thinking they've got to do everything. We all click."

What it means

Lourdes is undefeated within the section and has outscored opponents by an average margin of 4.41 goals, quickly emerging as a title favorite during its inaugural season in Section 9. Beating Red Hook twice also is a statement, as the Raiders are a local Class B force who entered this season with an .894 winning percentage over the previous five years. The teams could square off again in the playoffs.

"It hasn't been easy, playing a lot of teams we hadn't seen before, and we're also a new team," Gigliotti said of the Warriors graduating a slew of seniors last year. "But we've been focused on the path ahead, making sure we take advantage of our strengths."

Because of how prolific the offense has been, the excellence of their defense might be an overlooked strength. Farmer, Kayla Johannesen and goalkeeper Cassie Gallagher lead a defense that has held opponents to 0.91 goals per game.

"It's not easy to defend a team like Red Hook because they have a lot of fast strikers, so it was even more important to stay composed and keep our shape," said Farmer, an outside back. She lauded the chemistry of that unit despite four first-time starters comprising the back line.

Player of the Game

Gigliotti notched her third hat trick of the season and helped anchor the defense at center midfield. After Red Hook scored in the opening minutes, Gigliotti assisted Morra's tying goal, sending a through ball to the striker up the right flank on a fast break.

Her first goal, a shot lifted from near the right post and into the far corner, gave Lourdes a 3-1 lead in the 38th minute. Her two second-half goals helped secure the win.

"I think we were a little rattled because I don't think we've trailed early in any game this season," Morra said of the early deficit, "but we regrouped and got it right back. 'Gigs' did a great job of setting me up for our first goal, and obviously taking over after that."

By the numbers

Red Hook (7-5-2) ― Stellah Marienthal-LeGendre scored off a corner kick from Kaitlin Murphy four minutes in, and Ani Safaryan scored on a free kick in the 69th minute. Isabella Faradli made eight saves and Nataleigh Dongo had one.

Safaryan was away from the team for two weeks as she competed with the Armenian Under-17 national team.

Lourdes (12-1) ― Gallagher had two saves and Ryleigh Calimano had an assist. Morra's second goal, on a rebound off a defender, gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute.

Up next

Red Hook hosts Kingston at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in its regular-season finale. Lourdes hosts New Paltz in a Mid-Hudson Athletic League semifinal Monday.

They said it

"To contend with a team as good as (Lourdes), we have to play 80 minutes of intense, intelligent defense, and we got tired at the end of the first half and it slipped away," said Raiders coach Jason Pavlich, whose team went to overtime against Saugerties about 16 hours earlier.

"We've played a more difficult non-league schedule than usual because we needed to be better going into sectionals," Pavlich said of their record. "The five losses aren't necessarily a bad thing, because we've faced some great teams, including Lourdes."

"It's a little added pressure because everyone expects us to win," Morra said of Lourdes being so dominant. "This is the first time we're favored to win a section championship. But, it does feel good to have people think highly of you."

