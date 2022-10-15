Unlike Bill Belichick, at least Davante Adams showed remorse for unneeded aggression

Where had we seen that before?

Davante Adams was caught by ESPN on Monday night shoving to the ground an unsuspecting, gear-shlepping photographer as the Raiders wide receiver left the field following a one-point loss at Kansas City.

Soon, Adams was shoved back: hit with a misdemeanor assault charge .

It seemed a reenactment of another NFL postgame assault of a totally unsuspecting photog also just doing his credentials-issued job:

Bill Belichick imperiled a photographer’s career after his Patriots won a January 2007 playoff game against the Jets.

En route across the field to shake hands with Jets coach and former protégé Eric Mangini, Belichick suddenly, and for no apparent reason, whirled to his side to violently shove veteran Boston Globe photog Jim Davis, one of several who were following Belichick to snap his exchange with Mangini.

Davis staggered, clearly hurt. Belichick had pushed his telescopic lens into his orbital socket. Davis, a trooper — as are most daily newspaper photogs — returned to work.

Davante Adams shoves a cameraman following the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs.

Bill Belichick shoves a Boston Globe photographer in 2007.

Adams, after the tough loss Monday, apologized for the shove. He neither ran nor hid from it.

In 2007, Belichick pretended nothing had happened to that photog that was worth his time or concern. He told reporters, “I’m not going to get into a postgame analysis here.” Next question.

Unlike Adams, Belichick was not charged with misdemeanor assault and did not get a court date. He was not suspended by the NFL, and there’s no record of him even being fined for the assault.

He did, in time, say he called Davis at his home to apologize. Later, as heard on a Boston radio station, he said: “I do feel bad about that. I really didn’t mean to hit him up high, there.”

Gee, what a gracious, classy man. He meant to hit him lower.

As the sports world burns, TV remains eager to throw fuel on the fire until it becomes a funeral pyre.

Imagine the skull session conducted by the shot-callers at Amazon Prime Video to fill an opening as a Thursday night NFL studio regular.

First, they hired Aqib Talib, ex-NFL defensive back and among the lowest forms of fined and suspended humanity in league history. Given the competition, that’s not easily achieved.

Aqib Talib

But Talib, who once shot himself in the leg, was put on hold when he became party — the alleged instigator — to the shooting murder allegedly committed by his brother, Yaqub .

At the time of the August shooting, Yaqub and the murdered victim, Mike Hickmon, 43, were opposing coaches during a kids’ football game in Texas. Witnesses said Aquib got it started when he charged both the refs and Hickmon from across the field.

So Amazon Prime’s execs seemed eager to find another NFL “legend” they’d otherwise be disinclined to invite for dinner. They hired Marshawn Lynch.

In August, Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas for “driving under the influence, failure/refusing to surrender proof of security, use of an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane.” In other words, he’s lucky — again — to have not committed vehicular homicide.

Previously he entered guilty pleas to a hit-and-run in 2008 and to reckless driving following a 2012 DUI arrest.

Lynch has zero class and dignity. Given to casually speaking vulgarities surrounded by mumbling, indiscernible English in interviews, is likely why the plan is to have him appear only in recorded, edited segments.

Marshawn Lynch was arrested in August.

His deserved fame as a “beast mode” RB was “enhanced” by conspicuously grabbing his crotch after scoring. Given the bag of backward we’ve been shoved into, that led to commercial endorsements, including several for Subway sandwiches. How appetizing.

And now he’s employed as an incentive to buy NFL telecasts on an extra-pay streaming operation.

First Talib, now Lynch. No better ideas. The best they can do is the best you deserve.

It’s the kind of story that TV, especially in the NCAA college business, doesn’t have the stomach to report.

When Dior Johnson, 18 and a top national basketball recruit, decided to enroll at Pitt, excitement grew. He’d help resurrect the moribund Panthers’ program.

But Pitt had to swallow extra hard to sign him. And now the university has to retch him up, then spit him out.

Dior Johnson

Johnson who is from Saugerties, N.Y., in the Catskills, was raised by his single mom and his grandmother. A 6-foot-3 guard, he has been enrolled in 10 high schools in six states — New York, Florida, Nevada, Virginia, Arizona and California. Ten high schools in six states!

He then committed to Syracuse. Then to Oregon. When the wheel stopped, he landed at Pitt.

Johnson recently was suspended from Pitt after he was charged with assaulting a woman in her Pittsburgh apartment. He’s accused of aggravated assault, restraint, false imprisonment and strangulation.

In common terms, the woman claims he beat the hell out of her. Photos reportedly show her bruised and contused.

Three Panthers basketball recruits have been arrested in the past 21 months, but Pitt keeps giving it that good ol’ college try!

Yankees-Guardians game Friday on TBS : A sunny October afternoon postseason game at Yankee Stadium, a modern antique! It should’ve appeared in black and white, a huge Ballantine beer sign in the outfield, Nestor Chylak calling balls and strikes.

Why have Bob Costas with Ron Darling been so easy on the baseball senses? For starters, few pitches have been forensically examined in defiance of the recent every-pitch TV epidemic no baseball fan ever wanted.

Bob Costas

TBS and ESPN have included three-dots in their score boxes to indicate the number of outs. Psst, fellas, here’s a clue: When the team in the field jogs toward their dugout, it usually means there are three out.

The TBS strike zone box is, by rule, too short. It starts well below “the letters,” thus it’s inaccurate.

Why does TBS cut to so many meaningless crowd shots? Huh? But I was hoping you’d know!

There’s always something shady about taxpayer-funded, debt sinkhole Rutgers football. Two Fridays ago, before its come-from-ahead home loss to Nebraska , RU declared it a sellout, 53,292 seats.

Yet, as often seen on FS1, the game was played to thousands of empty seats.

Even Nebraska’s interim coach Mickey Johnson was struck by the claim: “Our boys did a great job at Rutgers with the so-called sellout crowd. Because it wasn’t a sellout. Let’s be real about it, it wasn’t a sellout.” (Thanks to reader Jeff Bolash for the heads-up.)

Out of the fickle barrel: Unless Padres starter Joe Musgrove has remained wet behind the ears since birth, he sure looked as if his ears had just stepped out of the shower.

Had Buck Showalter succeeded in detecting a foreign substance on his ears , he’d have again been praised as a manager who knows all the rules and misses nothing.

But when Showalter’s claim, in the form of a good question, was rejected, he became an instant jerk.

Umpires check Joe Musgrove's ear for an illegal substance.

Stats amore! On Fox’s Michigan-Indiana, IU had “third-and-goal from the 25.” Stopped on third down, IU kicked a 41-yard field goal — just another red-zone possession!

Dick Ebersol, who degraded NBC Sports with dishonest Olympics coverage and his partnership with his sleaze-reliant sleazy pal Vince McMahon via the vulgar XFL and depraved pro wrestling, last week lectured on what makes good TV from bad .