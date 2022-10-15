ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Unlike Bill Belichick, at least Davante Adams showed remorse for unneeded aggression

By Phil Mushnick
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXmv8_0iaVNMjn00

Where had we seen that before?

Davante Adams was caught by ESPN on Monday night shoving to the ground an unsuspecting, gear-shlepping photographer as the Raiders wide receiver left the field following a one-point loss at Kansas City.

Soon, Adams was shoved back: hit with a misdemeanor assault charge .

It seemed a reenactment of another NFL postgame assault of a totally unsuspecting photog also just doing his credentials-issued job:

Bill Belichick imperiled a photographer’s career after his Patriots won a January 2007 playoff game against the Jets.

En route across the field to shake hands with Jets coach and former protégé Eric Mangini, Belichick suddenly, and for no apparent reason, whirled to his side to violently shove veteran Boston Globe photog Jim Davis, one of several who were following Belichick to snap his exchange with Mangini.

Davis staggered, clearly hurt. Belichick had pushed his telescopic lens into his orbital socket. Davis, a trooper — as are most daily newspaper photogs — returned to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EsrGz_0iaVNMjn00
Davante Adams shoves a cameraman following the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs.
ESPN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2OOP_0iaVNMjn00
Bill Belichick shoves a Boston Globe photographer in 2007.
YouTube

Adams, after the tough loss Monday, apologized for the shove. He neither ran nor hid from it.

In 2007, Belichick pretended nothing had happened to that photog that was worth his time or concern. He told reporters, “I’m not going to get into a postgame analysis here.” Next question.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywZHh_0iaVNMjn00
Aaron Rodgers ‘surprised’ by charges after Davante Adams shove

Unlike Adams, Belichick was not charged with misdemeanor assault and did not get a court date. He was not suspended by the NFL, and there’s no record of him even being fined for the assault.

He did, in time, say he called Davis at his home to apologize. Later, as heard on a Boston radio station, he said: “I do feel bad about that. I really didn’t mean to hit him up high, there.”

Gee, what a gracious, classy man. He meant to hit him lower.

‘Prime’ targets scraped from bottom of barrel

As the sports world burns, TV remains eager to throw fuel on the fire until it becomes a funeral pyre.

Imagine the skull session conducted by the shot-callers at Amazon Prime Video to fill an opening as a Thursday night NFL studio regular.

First, they hired Aqib Talib, ex-NFL defensive back and among the lowest forms of fined and suspended humanity in league history. Given the competition, that’s not easily achieved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuYUk_0iaVNMjn00
Aqib Talib
AP

But Talib, who once shot himself in the leg, was put on hold when he became party — the alleged instigator — to the shooting murder allegedly committed by his brother, Yaqub .

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dS32_0iaVNMjn00 Aqib Talib to step away from ‘TNF’ job after brother’s murder charge

At the time of the August shooting, Yaqub and the murdered victim, Mike Hickmon, 43, were opposing coaches during a kids’ football game in Texas. Witnesses said Aquib got it started when he charged both the refs and Hickmon from across the field.

So Amazon Prime’s execs seemed eager to find another NFL “legend” they’d otherwise be disinclined to invite for dinner. They hired Marshawn Lynch.

In August, Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas for “driving under the influence, failure/refusing to surrender proof of security, use of an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane.” In other words, he’s lucky — again — to have not committed vehicular homicide.

Previously he entered guilty pleas to a hit-and-run in 2008 and to reckless driving following a 2012 DUI arrest.

Lynch has zero class and dignity. Given to casually speaking vulgarities surrounded by mumbling, indiscernible English in interviews, is likely why the plan is to have him appear only in recorded, edited segments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGpP5_0iaVNMjn00
Marshawn Lynch was arrested in August.
SplashNews.com

His deserved fame as a “beast mode” RB was “enhanced” by conspicuously grabbing his crotch after scoring. Given the bag of backward we’ve been shoved into, that led to commercial endorsements, including several for Subway sandwiches. How appetizing.

And now he’s employed as an incentive to buy NFL telecasts on an extra-pay streaming operation.

First Talib, now Lynch. No better ideas. The best they can do is the best you deserve.

It’s the kind of story that TV, especially in the NCAA college business, doesn’t have the stomach to report.

When Dior Johnson, 18 and a top national basketball recruit, decided to enroll at Pitt, excitement grew. He’d help resurrect the moribund Panthers’ program.

But Pitt had to swallow extra hard to sign him. And now the university has to retch him up, then spit him out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BNU8_0iaVNMjn00
Dior Johnson
Getty Images

Johnson who is from Saugerties, N.Y., in the Catskills, was raised by his single mom and his grandmother. A 6-foot-3 guard, he has been enrolled in 10 high schools in six states — New York, Florida, Nevada, Virginia, Arizona and California. Ten high schools in six states!

He then committed to Syracuse. Then to Oregon. When the wheel stopped, he landed at Pitt.

Johnson recently was suspended from Pitt after he was charged with assaulting a woman in her Pittsburgh apartment. He’s accused of aggravated assault, restraint, false imprisonment and strangulation.

In common terms, the woman claims he beat the hell out of her. Photos reportedly show her bruised and contused.

Three Panthers basketball recruits have been arrested in the past 21 months, but Pitt keeps giving it that good ol’ college try!

Networks make playoffs hard to watch

Yankees-Guardians game Friday on TBS : A sunny October afternoon postseason game at Yankee Stadium, a modern antique! It should’ve appeared in black and white, a huge Ballantine beer sign in the outfield, Nestor Chylak calling balls and strikes.

Why have Bob Costas with Ron Darling been so easy on the baseball senses? For starters, few pitches have been forensically examined in defiance of the recent every-pitch TV epidemic no baseball fan ever wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGxyy_0iaVNMjn00
Bob Costas
AP

TBS and ESPN have included three-dots in their score boxes to indicate the number of outs. Psst, fellas, here’s a clue: When the team in the field jogs toward their dugout, it usually means there are three out.

The TBS strike zone box is, by rule, too short. It starts well below “the letters,” thus it’s inaccurate.

Why does TBS cut to so many meaningless crowd shots? Huh? But I was hoping you’d know!

There’s always something shady about taxpayer-funded, debt sinkhole Rutgers football. Two Fridays ago, before its come-from-ahead home loss to Nebraska , RU declared it a sellout, 53,292 seats.

Yet, as often seen on FS1, the game was played to thousands of empty seats.

Even Nebraska’s interim coach Mickey Johnson was struck by the claim: “Our boys did a great job at Rutgers with the so-called sellout crowd. Because it wasn’t a sellout. Let’s be real about it, it wasn’t a sellout.” (Thanks to reader Jeff Bolash for the heads-up.)

Out of the fickle barrel: Unless Padres starter Joe Musgrove has remained wet behind the ears since birth, he sure looked as if his ears had just stepped out of the shower.

Had Buck Showalter succeeded in detecting a foreign substance on his ears , he’d have again been praised as a manager who knows all the rules and misses nothing.

But when Showalter’s claim, in the form of a good question, was rejected, he became an instant jerk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGSuz_0iaVNMjn00
Umpires check Joe Musgrove’s ear for an illegal substance.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Stats amore! On Fox’s Michigan-Indiana, IU had “third-and-goal from the 25.” Stopped on third down, IU kicked a 41-yard field goal — just another red-zone possession!

Dick Ebersol, who degraded NBC Sports with dishonest Olympics coverage and his partnership with his sleaze-reliant sleazy pal Vince McMahon via the vulgar XFL and depraved pro wrestling, last week lectured on what makes good TV from bad .

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’

There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
NESN

Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency

During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England. “This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied. Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson,...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Bill Belichick’s quarterback controversy quote

The New England Patriots entered the season with Mac Jones as their clear-cut starting quarterback after he led the team to 10 wins and an appearance in the postseason as just a rookie. But with Jones struggling to start the season this year and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe leading the Patriots to back-to-back wins with Jones injured, many are wondering if there could be a quarterback controversy in New England.
FanSided

Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans

In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'

It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NESN

Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
NESN

Patriots Receiver Tyquan Thornton Could Be Sneaky Rookie Breakout

Tyquan Thornton showed what he could do in Week 6 against the Browns, and the second-round wide receiver could be a sneaky choice for NFL Rookie of the Year. The New England Patriots rookie caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown off five targets against Cleveland. Thornton also rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown off three carries.
The Spun

Bill Belichick Had Postgame Suggestion For His Patriots Players

Although the Cleveland Browns organization has been among the most pitiful of the modern era, its history boasts some of the most important figures in football history. After the Patriots' 38-15 win over Cleveland on Sunday, Bill Belichick reportedly suggested that players return to the field take note of five names: Jim Brown, Paul Brown, Marion Motley, Ozzie Newsome and Bill Willis.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful

BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
NESN

Bill Belichick Won’t Commit To Mac Jones Retaking Starting Job

Is Mac Jones still the New England Patriots’ no-doubt starting quarterback when healthy? Bill Belichick isn’t saying. After rookie fill-in Bailey Zappe delivered his second consecutive impressive performance in place of the injured Jones, Belichick declined to say whether the starting job will revert to Jones once he’s medically ready to return from his high ankle sprain.
NESN

Brad Marchand Reacts To First Bruins Practice Since Hip Surgery

For the first time since his hip surgery in the offseason, Brad Marchand participated in Bruins practice. Boston held practice Sunday as it prepares to take on the Florida Panthers on Monday. Marchand is still expected to be out for the first few games of the season, and the winger plans on sticking to his recovering timeline, but Marchand still wanted to get out on the ice and be with his teammates.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Said About Possible Return

While the Boston Red Sox didn’t punch their ticket to October playoff contention this season, former catcher Christian Vázquez, now a member of the Houston Astros, will play in his second consecutive American League Championship Series. Vázquez, who previously spent the entirety of his big league career with...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kendrick Bourne Rumors: Patriots Getting Trade Calls For Wideout

We’re two weeks out from the NFL trade deadline, and one New England Patriots receiver reportedly is generating substantial interest. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday reported “multiple teams” have called the Patriots to inquire about Kendrick Bourne, who’s slid down the depth chart this season after a productive 2021 campaign.
NESN

NFL Fans Dig In On Patriots’ QB Controversy After Bailey Zappe Outing

A storyline that started as a subject for talk radio, and certainly might still be viewed that way for some, has picked up steam in the eyes of many other New England Patriots fans. The play of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has allowed for that to happen. Zappe, who started...
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Magic Trade Features Jaylen Brown

Nobody wants to harbor hard feelings. In general, it’s always preferable to let bygones be bygones. If possible, you should let any conflict become water under the bridge – that’s how healthy relationships work. Sometimes, it’s just easier said than done. That’s true between NBA players and their teams as well.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy