Queen Camilla’s Future Crown May Be At The Center Of An International Feud

 3 days ago
Titles shifted and protocols came into play immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her son was promptly appointed King Charles, while the new monarch’s wife became Queen Camilla, technically titled queen consort. There is still a coronation to be had, but the crown that Queen Camilla might wear is at the center of an ongoing and grim historic fight.

The sun never set on the British Empire, it’s been said, and such an adage came from centuries of colonizing lands abroad. So, while the Koh-i-Noor diamond rests in a famous British crown, its origins trace back to India, where it was taken by Britain’s East India Company. This piece of regalia is a strong candidate for Camilla’s crowning – but India is seeking the jewel’s return. Here’s what’s known about King Charles’ upcoming coronation and this dispute.

King Charles’ coronation has a date, and both he and Camilla will have a crown

The title of monarch passes immediately from the former ruler to the heir, so even though Charles is not coronated, he is still king. The formal ceremony will take place on May 6, 2023; an official announcement put to rest rumors that he would use the same coronation day as Elizabeth II, which was June 2. But the actual coronation date still holds a very significant meaning.

On May 6, 2019, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle. When King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned, young Archie will turn four years old. Archie’s little sister, Lilibet, turned one while in the U.K. with her parents celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Camilla may be crowned with a meaningful but divisive crown

King Charles and Queen Camilla / ImageCollect

The Koh-i-Noor is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. The widely accepted history of the diamond says it comes from India’s Kollur mine. It reportedly traces back to the Kakatiya dynasty, which reigned India from the 12th to 14th century. It passed hands within India and was set into the Mughal Peacock Throne. Its history is drenched in conflict, reinforced by its acquisition after the the Second Anglo-Sikh War, which toppled the established empire, to be put under EIC rule. Part of the treaty “surrendered” several prized possessions to Queen Victory, including the Koh-i-Noor gem. It was put on display, then put into the crown of the Queen Mother.

A replica of the Queen Mother’s crown, which is what Queen Consort Camilla will likely be crowned with / Wikimedia Commons

The Queen Mother was the title given to Elizabeth I. Her 1937 platinum crown has 2,800 diamonds, while the Koh-i-Noor sits in a detachable base. When King Charles is coronated this spring, Queen Camilla will be crowned as well, and it’s looking likely she’ll use the Queen Mother’s crown. With the date approaching, a spokesperson for India’s Bharatiya Janata Party says the jewel’s impending use “brings back painful memories of the colonial past.” The source continued, “Most Indians have very little memory of the oppressive past. Five to six generations of Indians suffered under multiple foreign rules for over five centuries. Across skirmishes and policy implementation, over two dozen Indians are reported to have died during Britain’s rule and ownership of historic relics such as this persists in numerous former colonies.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world and originated in India, taken to Britain during the Empire’s colonial rule / Wikimedia Commons

