Denver Police officer arrested in Aurora, fired from DPD
A Denver Police officer was arrested over the weekend by Aurora Police.Officer Daniel Caballero, 27, was arrested in Aurora. He's accused of harassment, domestic violence, menacing and prohibited use of weapons, according to an arrest report.The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Aurora involving Caballero and two other people who police did not immediately identify. The District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on the charges.Caballero has worked for Denver Police since 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division, the department said. He was still on probationary status following his hiring and was terminated from the...
Man convicted of exposing Aurora child to fentanyl sentenced to 20 years
(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Antonio Espinosa-Tovar, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, Oct. 13, after a jury found him guilty of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Drug bust nets 1,000 fentanyl pills, 3 pounds of meth in Weld County
The Weld County Drug Task Force broke up a drug trafficking organization that had connections to Mexico. The drug ring was suspected of transporting large quantities of methamphetamine and counterfeit M-30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl into New Mexico before arriving in Greeley. A Weld County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 18 on a vehicle near Highway 66 and Highway 85 in Platteville. A Greeley police K9 officer assisted in the traffic stop and deployed his partner, K9 Odin, who alerted to the odor of narcotics detected on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered: ...
Denver rookie officer fired after Aurora arrest
The Denver Police Department says an officer has been fired after being arrested in Aurora on Saturday night.
Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail
A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Known gang member arrested in Greeley
A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
AMBER Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The AMBER Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, Detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
Jury deliberating fate of man charged in former CU football player's death
CENTENNIAL, Colo — An Arapahoe County jury is deliberating the fate of a man charged with first-degree murder in the deadly 2019 shooting of former University of Colorado (CU) football player Anthony "T.J." Cunningham. Marcus Johnson is accused of shooting Cunningham several times, including in the head and chest,...
2 brothers charged in 2021 double murder in Green Valley Ranch
Two brothers have been charged with a double murder more than a year after it happened. Sergio Rodarte Jr. and Andrew Rodarte are accused of killing Mariceo Negrete and Josiah Salas.The shooting happened on May 1, 2021 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.The charges come after a grand jury indicted the brothers.
Man sentenced to prison in 3-year-old’s fentanyl overdose
A man convicted in the fentanyl overdose of a 3-year-old has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
10-month-old at center of AMBER Alert found safe, Aurora police say
UPDATE: The 10-month-old at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found and is safe, according to Aurora police. An investigation is ongoing.
Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled
Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
Aurora family takes cover as bullets fly through condo
Turns out the alleged shooter, police say, had been firing and brandishing a weapon at two other locations just minutes before the incident.
Police say man fire shots, threatened others at multiple locations in Aurora
Police say a man fired shots and was being a menace at multiple locations before he was finally brought into custody. Suspect Eugene Demetrius Robertson, 38, was arrested early on Tuesday after Aurora Police Department says he fired shots at a 7-Eleven, threatened someone at a Burger King and eventually fired shots into a condominium while people were inside.According to the APD press release, police responded just before midnight to a call for shots fired/menacing at the 7-Eleven at 599 South Airport Boulevard. The store clerk said a man with a handgun entered and fired at least one shot before getting...
Getaway car wanted after crime spree in Wheat Ridge
Police are calling the incident "a dynamic and chaotic string of crimes."
Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
Denver officially has a new police chief
The Denver City Council on Monday approved the appointment of Ron Thomas, who's been with the department for more than three decades.
Background check of Denver schools’ special ed director did not reveal prior allegations of inappropriate behavior
Denver Public Schools’ recently promoted special education director was hired by district officials who did not know he had been accused of making sexually inappropriate comments to high school girls when he was principal of a California school, where he had used a different first name. Michael Winston, who...
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
Denver tattoo shop fundraises for victims killed by suspected drunk driver
Colorado State Patrol says two people were fixing a tire when a woman drove onto the shoulder and hit them. Family has identified the victims as Amber and Elijah.
