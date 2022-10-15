ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Boy, 16, charged in Wrightwood carjacking

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged with carjacking after crashing a car he allegedly stole Tuesday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood. The 16-year-old was one of a group of people that stole a vehicle from a 72-year-old man at gunpoint around 11:48 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 84th Place, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Naperville police search for missing and endangered man

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are asking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man. Jonathan Halvorson, 69, was last seen Monday at about 9:30 a.m. walking southbound in the 1000 block of North Mill Street. Police say he suffers from multiple medical issues. Halvorson is described as...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy