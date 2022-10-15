Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Related
Chicago man files federal complaint after finding noose in work locker
A Chicago man has filed a federal complaint against his employer after shocking video appears to show he was subjected to racial discrimination at the North Side business.
Boy, 16, charged in Wrightwood carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged with carjacking after crashing a car he allegedly stole Tuesday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood. The 16-year-old was one of a group of people that stole a vehicle from a 72-year-old man at gunpoint around 11:48 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 84th Place, police said.
Third robbery, kidnapping reported in Wrigleyville
Chicago police are searching for three suspects who robbed and abducted three individuals in Wrigleyville.
Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
Wrigleyville kidnappings, robberies: Chicago police issue warning
CHICAGO - A crime alert on Chicago’s North Side, as people are being victimized in Wrigleyville. The alarming crimes happened near Wrigley Field over the weekend. Three people were robbed after they got into strangers’ cars. In two of those incidents, the victims were forced to ride along.
Chicago police investigate armed robberies, retail thefts on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies and retail thefts at businesses on the Northwest Side. During the incidents the offender entered the store and either pulled out a weapon or implied that he was armed. They would then demand cigarettes and liquor and fled with the items, according to police.
Man killed, another wounded in North Side shooting
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a vehicle in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
History made after Illinois State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man's family
CHICAGO - History was made this week after the Illinois State Treasurer's office returned $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man who died of natural causes in 2016. Treasurer Michael Frerich said it is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the history of the nation. Little...
Bail denied for Chicago woman accused of dismembering landlord
Bail was denied for a Chicago woman accused of killing, dismembering and stuffing her landlord's body parts in the freezer of a North Side boarding home.
Obama surprises Chicago students on field trip
Former President Obama sent a jolt of excitement through the room Tuesday afternoon at the Chicago Quantum Exchange in Hyde Park.
Local leaders discuss Chicago gun violence prevention on South Side
Local leaders and activists came together Friday to talk about gun violence prevention and solutions for getting weapons off Chicago’s streets.
Man fatally shot during fight in Old Town hotel lounge
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during a fight in an Old Town hotel Sunday morning. Police say two men were fighting in a lounge at the Hotel Lincoln on North Clark Street around 1:20 a.m. when one of the men was shot in the chest. Allen Cordayl, 35,...
Chicago man sentenced to 40 years for hijacking pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for stealing a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint in 2019. The DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says 22-year-old Daysean Washington-Davis was sentenced Friday. On Dec. 13, 2019, at 2:27 p.m., the Downers Grove Police Department...
Chicago chef prepares hundreds of meals for migrants arriving in city
CHICAGO - Chef Art Smith said shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, he got an email from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office marked "Urgent" saying it needed 200 dinners and 200 breakfasts for a group of Venezuelan migrants who recently arrived in Chicago. He didn't hesitate, and even included in the...
East Chicago teacher investigated for having 'kill list': police
The student told their counselor that their 5th grade teacher had made comments Wednesday about killing herself, students and staff at St. Stanislaus School, East Chicago police said.
Naperville police search for missing and endangered man
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are asking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man. Jonathan Halvorson, 69, was last seen Monday at about 9:30 a.m. walking southbound in the 1000 block of North Mill Street. Police say he suffers from multiple medical issues. Halvorson is described as...
Week in Review: Landlord found dismembered in freezer • $7.5M theft ring bust • BNSF Railroad payout
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is charged after her landlord was found dismembered in her freezer, Wilmette police busted a major retail theft ring after a year-long investigation, and a federal jury has ordered BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Cook County’s basic income pilot: 184,000+ applicants, just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn’t take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among...
Woman dies after being shot multiple times on sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman died after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday. The woman, 39, was found at about 10:45 a.m. on South Vincennes Avenue near West 84th. She was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital. Police are investigating.
Lightfoot asks Chicago community to donate winter clothing to migrants from Texas
CHICAGO - The city is giving residents the opportunity to help asylum seekers now in Chicago. To date, the city has welcomed more than 3,200 people bused from the Texas border. As winter approaches, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office is asking the community to help these families by donating winter coats...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0