KRTA proclaims Oct. 17-21 as Retired Teachers Appreciation Week
Golden Glen Hale, president of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and a retired teacher from Knott County, signed a proclamation to celebrate retired teachers during the organization's Aug. 22 meeting. During the meeting, Hale proclaimed Oct. 17-21, 2022 as Retired Teachers' Appreciation Week. In Perry County, city officials gathered with...
KRRAS receives $50,000 for disaster relief after flooding
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) has recently received $50,000 in disaster relief funds from two national animal welfare non-profit organizations after the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Two $25,000 grants from Petco Love and PetSmart Charities were awarded to the KRRAS and will be used to help the...
Local broadcaster recognized with KBA Hall of Fame award
A Pike County broadcaster was recently awarded the prestigious Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame award. Keith Casebolt, who began his broadcasting career while a senior in high school some 40 years ago, said he is humbled by the award. “I guess it comes with age but...
UK President Capilouto visits HCTC Lees College Campus
Hazard Community and Technical College President Dr. Jennifer Lindon hosted University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto Tuesday, Sept. 27, at HCTC’s Lees College Campus. The UK group toured the manufacturing and engineering lab and nursing classrooms in the E. O. Robinson Intergenerational Training Center to get a better idea of what HCTC has to offer students in anticipation of a proposed pathway for engineering students wanting to further their education after HCTC.
Seventh Annual Wigs for Kids Car Show held in Perry County
The Seventh Annual Wigs for Kids Car Show was held Oct. 8 in Perry County. All proceeds from the event will go to Wigs for Kids, a non-profit organization that helps children with cancer and alopecia receive real hair wigs at no cost to the families. John Roberts, the event...
FAKY announces ‘Big Idea’ for EKY housing; nonprofits to build multiple homes for flood survivors
Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky (FAKY) as well as its partners and funders are calling it a plan that cannot wait. FAKY and Fahe have joined forces with the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) and HOMES, Inc., both nonprofit affordable housing developers, to build 16 new homes for survivors of the recent flooding. Four new homes will be built in each of the region’s hardest hit counties — Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry, with HOMES constructing four homes in Letcher County and HDA building the other 12 in Breathitt, Knott and Perry.
SOAR Summit returns to Pikeville
The 2022 SOAR Summit is set to return to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 and at 4 p.m. on Oct. 20. One Summit goal is to cast a vision for the next decade and discuss the public’s role in making it come true right here in Eastern Kentucky.
UPike’s Patton College of Education recognized for excellence
The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) recently announced that the University of Pikeville’s Patton College of Education (PCOE) is one of 32 providers from 16 states to receive recognition for their leadership and commitment to excellence. PCOE provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement, and in doing so, received the 2022 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement.
Public meeting scheduled to discuss new access road to Perry County airport
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the construction of a new access road from Ky. 15 to the Wendell Ford Airport. The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 11, at County Line Community Church, 12639 Ky. 15, Chavies, at the Perry-Breathitt line. The meeting will be an open house format with no formal presentation scheduled.
Community Baby Shower held for Perry County residents
Several organizations recently set up at the Perry County Park to participate in a community baby shower sponsored by the local Family Resource and Youth Centers (FRYSCs) on Sept. 29. The baby shower, said event organizers, focused on families with children from ages 0-5 and expectant mothers. “The event was...
Appalachian Big Ideas Festival held in downtown Hazard
On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky held the Appalachian Big Ideas Festival, where several community partners, organizations, individuals and businesses gathered in downtown Hazard to present their ideas on how to improve the quality of life in Hazard and Perry County. Appalachian Kentucky, officials with...
Three charged in separate child endangerment cases
Three Hazard residents are facing charges including child endangerment linked to separate incidents recently. According to court documents, the first incident occurred Sept. 30, when the Hazard Police Department received a call reporting that three small children — one an infant — were left in a vehicle alone in the Grand Vue Plaza.
PCFC, state officials discuss flood relief updates
During the Sept. 27 special called Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, county officials and guest speaker Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, discussed updates regarding the housing crisis since the July flooding, as well as other related updates. “From day one, Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky have been...
Johnson County native and legend Loretta Lynn passes at 90
PAINTSVILLE — The queen of country music, Johnson County native Loretta Lynn, passed away on Oct. 4. Loretta Lynn, who celebrated her 90th birthday this year and leaves behind a legacy that impacts all of the world of country music and hails from Van Lear, died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4 during her sleep, according to a statement from her family.
City of Hazard discusses ordinance to establish a human rights board
After several months of discussion, during their monthly meeting on Sept. 19, Hazard City Commissioners held a first reading of an ordinance that, if passed, will establish a human rights board for the City of Hazard. According to the ordinance, the human rights board would be created for the purpose...
Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Perry County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Sept. 12 that the Perry County Fiscal Court will receive $64,300 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood repairs on Jett Drive. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Perry County to repair and maintain...
Progress continues on reopening state highways closed after devastating July flooding
Another state highway that had been closed after devastating flash flooding struck portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July has been repaired to the point that it is able to carry traffic and has been reopened to public use, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a statement. Ky. 1087 (Balls...
Paul's staff hosting mobile office hours in Eastern Kentucky
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) constituent service team set up in Eastern Kentucky to host mobile office hours in Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties to meet with Kentuckians who were in in need of assistance with federal agencies, including FEMA assistance, SBA loans and replacing lost or damaged documents such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, passports and tax paperwork, as they recover from the devastating flooding that hit the commonwealth nearly a month ago.
‘Mountain Freedom Fest’ set for Pikeville
PIKEVILLE — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters, along with Bulldog Media, will be hosting the Mountain Freedom Fest at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8, bringing with them high-profile conservative speakers, live music and the opportunity to help out with the ongoing flood relief efforts, according to Deters.
Local author publishes second book
Carolyn Collett, an author from Hazard, recently published her second book, “Kids on the Dirt Road.”. Inspired by her adventures during her childhood, “Kids on the Dirt Road” is a compilation of short stories of a young girl and her friends that find fun and excitement in all that they do, showing the ways Collett and her friends used their creativity to have fun despite not having many toys or games growing up. The book, said Collett, is hoped to encourage young readers to imagine and turn the mundane into exciting games and adventures.
