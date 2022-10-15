Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Phillies vs. Padres: NLCS Game 2 time, TV channel, pitchers, how to watch Wednesday
Philadelphia leads 1-0 in the series after a dominant pitching performance in the opener vs. San Diego.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Josh Bell batting cleanup in Tuesday's NLCS Game 1 lineup
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is starting in Tuesday's Game One National League Championship Series contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Bell will handle designated hitting duties after Brandon Drury was rested versus Philadelphia's right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Bell to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino in Yankees' ALDS Game 4 lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. Our models project Trevino for 1.0...
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka sitting ALDS Game 4 for New York on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. In 4 plate appearances this postseason,...
numberfire.com
Commanders' Carson Wentz (finger) could miss 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (finger) could miss up to 4-6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. What It Means:. Wentz fractured his finger early on during the Commanders' Week 6 win over the Bears when...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Lonnie Walker in Tuesday's lineup against Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Walker will be part of Tuesday's starting five including Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. In 26.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Walker to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Walker's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) ruled out for Houston's Wednesday season opener
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Tate will miss Houston's regular season opener with a right ankle sprain. Expect Tari Eason to play an increased role on Wednesday night. Our models project Eason to score 23.3 FanDuel points in 25.1 minutes.
numberfire.com
Arizona's James Conner (ribs) DNP on Tuesday
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) did not practice on Tuesday. Conner's Week Seven status is heading in the wrong direction after Arizona's running back was unable to participate in Tuesday's session and Week Six's division contest. Look for Eno Benjamin to play a lead role in Arizona's backfield...
numberfire.com
Derrick White starting in Boston's Tuesday opening lineup against 76ers
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. With Robert Williams sidelined, White will get the start alongside Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford. In 25.9 expected minutes, our models project White to score 23.5 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 10.7...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) will start in Lakers' Tuesday contest against Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. James will make tonight's start in their season opener despite his probable designation. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 44.4 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes 24.1 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (hamstring) available for Lakers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook is active for Tuesday's opener despite recent left hamstring soreness. In 25.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Zach LaVine (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. LaVine's status is currently in question for left knee injury management reasons. Expect Coby White to see more minutes on Wednesday night if LaVine is ruled out. LaVine's current projection includes 22.2...
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Tuesday. Thomas' Thursday night status against the Cardinals is currently in doubt after the veteran wideout was unable to practice to open Week Seven's preparation. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps versus an Arizona unit allowing 22.3 FanDuel points pre game to wideouts if Thomas is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Tuesday 10/18/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) listed as DNP in Saints' Monday walkthrough
The New Orleans Saints listed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as DNP in their Monday walkthrough practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Landry hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 4, and it now seems like he will be sidelined again on Thursday night as the Saints take on the Cardinals. It's possible that Chris Olave will be the only one of the Saints' original starters available again in Week 7.
numberfire.com
Start Winning In Seconds
Get NBA Game Picks When You Upgrade to a Premium Account with numberFire. If you're not a Premium subscriber, it takes just a few seconds to sign up. You'll get access to all of our insider information, game projections, handicapping advice, DFS tools, advanced statistics, and more.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate ruled out for rest of Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate was stretchered off the field after seeming to take a hard hit to the head. The team hasn't officially stated why he has been ruled out, but it's expected he'll be tested for a concussion. After the scary hit, the team also made a point of mentioning Brate has movement in all his extremeties. Cade Otton will step in as the next option at tight end.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) active for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Vikings in Week 6. Our models expect him to handle 14.2 carries and 1.6 receptions against Minnesota. Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) questionable for Wednesday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards. If he's active, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Washington. Smith's Wednesday projection includes 15.1...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina (ankle) out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ntilikina is dealing with an ankle injury and will miss the season opener against the Suns on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The...
Comments / 0