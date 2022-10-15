Read full article on original website
Related
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
Lena Dunham and Anna Faris open up about past heartbreak on 'Unqualified'
On the latest episode of ‘Unqualified,’ Lena Dunham joins Anna Faris to talk about learning from heartbreak, her latest project ‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ and so much more.
Voices: If you’ve got a problem with Ranvir Singh’s age gap relationship, you might want to ask yourself why
TV presenter Ranvir Singh has revealed she’s dating a man 18 years younger than her – and the world is shocked. But why?After all, both are consenting adults, who were single when they met. Singh, 45, first encountered partner Louis Church on the set of Strictly Come Dancing when she competed on the show in 2020. Church, 27, was working as a production secretary.So far, so standard – Singh was free to date, having ended her marriage shortly before taking part in the TV series. The pair have done nothing wrong. So why are we so quick to judge...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0