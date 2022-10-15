ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Men's Soccer Team Overtaken By Centre In The Final Minutes

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Panthers Volleyball Defeat Tigers In Five Set Match

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

McAdory Middle School Football Finishes Perfect Undefeated Seasson As JEFCOED Middle School Champions

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MCCALLA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

McAdory High School Volleyball Team Wins Class 6a Area 7 Championship - McAdory & Hueytown Advance To Regionals

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MCCALLA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

As Fire Prevention Week™ approaches, the Bessemer Fire Department reminds residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.™”

The Bessemer Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy