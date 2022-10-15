ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate

OMAHA – U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who made his name nationally by disagreeing publicly with former President Donald Trump and voting with his party, plans to resign his post, the Nebraska Examiner has confirmed. Four people familiar with Sasse’s decision making told the Examiner on Thursday that Sasse informed Senate staffers this […] The post U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NEBRASKA STATE
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
KBUR

Grassley 46%, Franken 43% in new Des Moines Register Iowa Poll

Des Moines, IA- A new Des Moines Register Poll released over the weekend shows incumbent senator Chuck Grassley holds a 3% lead over Democrat Mike Franken. Radio Iowa reports that the poll of likely voters was taken from October 9th through the 12th. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they supported Grassley. Forty-three percent said they supported Franken. Seven percent said they were undecided or plan to skip voting on the U.S. Senate race.
IOWA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
COLORADO STATE
KGLO News

Grassley says Iowans concerned about his age should follow his routine

WASHINGTON — Republican Chuck Grassley says he’s not concerned by a new poll that shows his bid for an eighth U.S. Senate term may be his toughest race since 1980. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this weekend shows nearly two-thirds of voters surveyed about Grassley’s race against Democrat Mike Franken have concerns about Grassley’s age. That includes more than a third of the Republicans who said they’ll vote for the 89 year old, despite their concerns about his age.
IOWA STATE
270towin.com

Sen. Grassley Lead Narrows in Latest Survey by Highly-Rated Iowa Pollster

Sen. Chuck Grassley is narrowly ahead of Democrat Mike Franken, according to the latest Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. The Republican, seeking his 8th term, led Franken by three points, 46% to 43%. The survey, of 620 likely Iowa voters, has a margin of error of 3.9%. It was conducted by Selzer & Company, rated A+ by FiveThirtyEight.
IOWA STATE
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Chuck Grassley for U.S. Senate

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement for Senator Chuck Grassley in his campaign for U.S. Senate in Iowa. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Senator Grassley...
IOWA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Mandela Barnes grasps for Obama and Democratic cavalry as he trails in Wisconsin: Report

Struggling Democratic hopeful Mandela Barnes asked former President Barack Obama to come to his rescue in Wisconsin. Behind the scenes, Barnes's campaign contacted Obama’s team to ask him to stump for him on the campaign trail, two sources told Politico. His allies have reportedly mulled having Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), President Joe Biden, and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) go to bat for him as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
KELOLAND TV

A nervous-looking Thune seen in new January 6 video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In video released Thursday showing previously unseen footage from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Senator John Thune of South Dakota is seen in the background, rocking from foot to foot, as fellow lawmakers including House Speaker Pelosi (D-California), Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-New York) and Senate Minority Leader McConnell attempt to call for assistance.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy