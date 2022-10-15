Student loan forgiveness application now available at U.S. Department of Education test site

Read full article on original website
Related
Ohioans can now apply for federal student loan forgiveness
At a news conference Monday, President Joe Biden announced the application portal would be made available for the one-time forgiveness program starting directly after the conference. The U.S. Department of Education first rolled out a beta testing version of it over the weekend, which drew in more than 8 million applications already.
Get schooled on Ohio’s state school board candidates: Capitol Letter
Get educated: Ten Ohioans are running for five seats on the Ohio State Board of Education. How American racism is taught and whether teachers must out transgender students to their parents are among the charged political topics that have entered into the races, which are officially nonpartisan. Laura Hancock has a primer on the districts where voters will choose representatives this year and the candidates on the ballot.
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit claiming the state illegally double-taxes some residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Northeast Ohio taxpayers who claimed the state “double-taxed” them and thousands of other Ohioans because they never received W-2 forms from their employers. Without comment, all seven members of the court voted to dismiss...
Robert Sprague for Ohio treasurer: endorsement editorial
Serving as Ohio treasurer is not meant to be a partisan job. The treasurer is the steward of billions in state monies and public employee pension investments, and oversees programs designed to help average Ohioans finance their small businesses or keep their family farms afloat or pay for their disabled kids’ needs through tax-free savings.
The future of public education is at stake this November: Susan Tave Zelman
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- While abortion, gun violence, and the economy will influence the outcomes of Ohio’s election for governor and U.S. senator, let us not forget to raise the issue of how candidates view the future of education in Ohio. Education is the cornerstone of our democracy. Through public education, students learn how to become good citizens. They also learn the importance of making good decisions that affect their lives and the state and country as a whole.
Ohio lawmakers propose bills to establish new type of mental health provider
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To address the increased need for mental health care across Ohio, two state lawmakers have introduced identical bills in the Ohio House and Senate to create a new type of mental health provider. Ohio Senate Bill 364 and House Bill 730 would establish “certified mental health assistants” as licensed health care […]
Their PPP loans were forgiven. But they were under investigation by the FBI
The U.S. Small Business Administration has forgiven more than 50,000 local paycheck protection loans, including seven that were part of an FBI fraud case.
cleveland19.com
What is Issue 2? Proposal seeks to limit who can vote in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters have many important items on the ballot this election, one being Issue 2, a proposal to restrict who can vote in state and local elections. Here are the requirements for voters if the issue passes:. Person must be a citizen of the United States.
Student workers react to Ohio’s minimum wage increase
The minimum wage in the state of Ohio is set to increase to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees Jan. 1, 2023. Credit: Emma Kolick | Lantern Reporter.
cleveland19.com
Ohio Secretary of State finds dozens of cases of people who voted twice in 2020 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a news release put out Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the discovery of 75 people who voted twice in the 2020 election. Those cases have been turned over to the Ohio attorney general and county prosecutors. In each case, Sec. LaRose is...
As Ohio adds thousands of microchip jobs one local college is doing its part
As Ohio adds thousands of microchip manufacturing jobs, Lorain County Community College is doing its part to help train the workforce.
Ohio has 435 districts with slow internet – here at the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
wksu.org
Ohio schools have levies on ballot this November. What is a levy? How much do they cost?
With dozens of school levies on the ballot in Ohio each year, it’s important for voters to understand what they’re voting for since they have a direct impact on property taxes and school funding. What is a school levy exactly, and why are they often on ballots?. Mark...
WLWT 5
75 people facing further prosecution after casting second ballot in Ohio during 2020 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seventy-five people are facing potential further prosecution by the Ohio Attorney General and county prosecutors after being referred by Ohio's Secretary of State. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says all violations occurred during the 2020 general election and include individuals who allegedly voted outside of Ohio...
News 5 Cleveland responds to Ohio GOP press release
We want to share with you that a press release recently was sent to the media from the Ohio Republican Party calling for an “ethics investigation” into News 5 reporter Morgan Trau, and our response.
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
wksu.org
AEP wants regulators to lower reliability standards to allow for longer, more frequent outages
AEP Ohio is asking state regulators to lower their standards to allow for longer and more frequent power outage interruptions. But consumer advocates representing manufacturers and residential electric customers, and staff at an Ohio regulatory agency are pushing back. "We believe that the grid should be more reliable these days,...
Cap on insulin, more free vaccines: Changes in 2023 Medicare to know during enrollment period
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Now that the Medicare enrollment period has opened, there are two important things to remember. One, don’t take advice from faded-from-fame actors or athletes pitching Medicare hype on TV. Two, don’t assume that last year’s plan will be a good fit for you in 2023....
Take the time to educate yourself about the candidates and issues: editorial
Early voting in Ohio for the Nov. 8 midterm election has been underway for a week, and as of Monday, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections reports processing 2,026 early voters. That’s well ahead of the slightly more than 1,500 early votes cast four years ago at that time.
Which Ohio candidates have denied or questioned 2020 presidential election results
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of candidates seeking elected seats in Ohio on Nov. 8 have challenged or cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election results. Election deniers — as opponents and some neutral observers have called them — are mainly Republicans who have denied or questioned the integrity of President Joe Biden’s win […]
