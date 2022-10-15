Student loan forgiveness application now available at U.S. Department of Education test site

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- While abortion, gun violence, and the economy will influence the outcomes of Ohio’s election for governor and U.S. senator, let us not forget to raise the issue of how candidates view the future of education in Ohio. Education is the cornerstone of our democracy. Through public education, students learn how to become good citizens. They also learn the importance of making good decisions that affect their lives and the state and country as a whole.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO