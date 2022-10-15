ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student loan forgiveness application now available at U.S. Department of Education test site

By Kaylee Remington, cleveland.com
At a news conference Monday, President Joe Biden announced the application portal would be made available for the one-time forgiveness program starting directly after the conference. The U.S. Department of Education first rolled out a beta testing version of it over the weekend, which drew in more than 8 million applications already.
