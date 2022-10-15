ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum takes shape, but questions remain as opening night approaches

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiwBp_0iaVKf8R00
Pharrell Williams speaks with media before a forum to discuss business opportunities in Virginia Beach and Norfolk at Norfolk State University Thursday evening October 28, 2021. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

New details about musician Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum are emerging. But with just two weeks until opening night, and tickets on sale for as much as $3,500 a pop, many of the forum’s speakers and musical acts have not been announced.

Earlier this week, the public got its first look at where the forum will take place and who’s attending so far. Nearly 50 corporations and organizations, including Black Rock, NASA, Google, H&M and Goldman Sachs, have been confirmed for the Nov. 1-3 event in downtown Norfolk. But musical acts only have been announced for one of three concerts, and headliners for many of the daily events are not set in stone.

It’s also unclear how much of the festival will be open to the public.

Robby Wells, executive producer of Mighty Dream Forum and longtime collaborator with the Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native, gave the City Council an update Tuesday. But many of the specifics are still under wraps.

Wells did make one detail clear: The forum won’t be a repeat of Williams’ popular 2019 music festival, Something in the Water. Instead, it will be “a business forum” aimed at promoting dialogue about diversity and equity, and boosting financial opportunities for minorities and minority-led businesses. It will feature numerous panel discussions with speakers from national and global corporations.

“This could not be more different (than Something in the Water) in its structure and its purpose,” Wells said.

The vision for the Mighty Dream Forum is to create something similar to the Austin, Texas, festival South by Southwest mixed with the World Economic Forum, but “focused entirely” on diversity, equity and inclusion, Wells said.

“These are critical conversations about the future of business and working towards equitable societal outcomes for all,” Wells told the council. “These are corporations coming to have conversations about what’s working and what’s not working as they try to create more equitable financial outcomes for people of color.”

Corporate leaders who are prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion will “share their insights, set goals, make pledges, inform and inspire other leaders to be the best they can be,” according to a statement on the Mighty Dream Forum website.

More than a dozen downtown venues will host events, discussions and concerts, including the NorVa, Attucks Theatre, Granby Theater, the Norfolk Waterside Marriott and Selden Market. And a 1,000-person tent at MacArthur Center Park will act as the “hub” of the conference.

Tickets prices range from $75 for students up to $3,500 for an all-access weekend badge. Tickets to a pre-conference block party in the NEON District are also available .

Mighty Dream could become an annual conference, according Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer.

“We are looking forward to the fact that this may occur annually,” Filer said. “I think there’s a good chance that it will. We’re really excited about that.”

For more information, visit mightydreamforum.com .

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 10

Angela Alston
3d ago

I'm staying home I wish Everyone well and that have a good time. However, I smell trouble...

Reply
6
Michael Williams
3d ago

Every thing new some times starts off weak but in time it grows ♣️ Anything that includes the organization ( Black Rock ) watch out for the trick of phrases being used ♦️ We all know what is needed because never before our economy has been this low on everyday life until The Fraud President Biden got into power ♣️ Knowing the dangers of going out to such gatherings with the crime rate of what it is ; is not worth three thousand dollars nor seventy - five dollars 💵💵💵💵💵💵

Reply
2
Mtn.1
3d ago

Again how are they going to put thousands of young people in downtown Norfolk..he's hating the beach this much that they risking..well hopefully it goes well..

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaccess.com

WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'

MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: Give a Shuck Oyster Roast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast is taking place Sunday in Virginia Beach. Get the details in this community connection. 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast to benefit CHKD is Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m. At The Cove: 1871 North Great...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
flathatnews.com

Alumni, students say farewell to Yates Hall at homecoming

Oct. 8, 2022 alumni and students at the College of William and Mary gathered for a “Farewell to Yates Hall” celebration hosted by Residence Life. Yates Hall, which has been a freshman residence hall since it opened in 1962, is slated for demolition in summer 2023 as the College embarks on its Housing & Dining Comprehensive Facilities Plan.
peninsulachronicle.com

Tourism In Hampton And Newport News Showing Signs Of Recovery

According to an Economic Impact of Visitors in Virginia report released recently by Tourism Economics for the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), Hampton received major visitor spending in 2021, indicating that the city made a full recovery in tourism compared to 2020 and experienced growth over 2019. The data shows that...
HAMPTON, VA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is a vibrant oceanfront resort town on the east coast of Virginia. With a population of over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in the state. The city’s modern history dates back to the very first colonists who landed on Cape Henry in the early 17th century.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

USNS Comfort leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for aid mission

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a scheduled humanitarian aid mission in the Latin America/Caribbean region. The U.S. Fourth Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission will make stops in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras to provide medical and humanitarian assistance. It’s the 12th such mission in the region since 2007 and eighth involving the Comfort, the Navy says.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy