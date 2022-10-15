ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight

By Diana Marcum
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
Tania Zamora, 18, dressed her chihuahua for the chilly weather and possible rain Saturday morning in Pomona. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides.

Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.

The thunderstorms are predicted south of Point Conception, mainly in Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s throughout the day.

Short bursts of heavy rain, between 0.25 and 0.50 inch per hour, and isolated spots of 0.75 inch, could hit recent burn areas for a half hour at a time, with potential for some street flooding, the NWS said.

The storms also have the potential to produce abrupt and erratic wind, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph, forecasters said.

With California’s ongoing struggle with drought and fire, storms are often both welcome and a threat to fire scars.

But Saturday, most of the region, from coasts to valleys, was wrapped in a soft marine layer with light rain, according to the NWS. The total rainfall expected across Los Angeles County is between 0.10 and 0.70 inch and less than 0.25 inch in Ventura County, with up to an inch of rain possible in the L.A. County mountains and near thunderstorms.

The last three years have been California’s driest on record, as the state enters a fourth year of drought.

With its Mediterranean climate, the state usually gets 75% of its annual rainfall between November and March.

Saturday’s rain was not enough to lessen any worry about dropping reservoirs, especially as the rest of California remained dry.

But it was an early reminder of the season for those anxiously awaiting what the next rain season will mean to California’s dwindling water supply and to many on social media who posted paeans to fall and photos of their rain boots.

Forecasters said another low-pressure system may bring additional shower activity by next Thursday or Friday.

