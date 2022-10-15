Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Analog Moline Returns with Holiday Pop-Up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II
Analog Arcade Bar is bringing back their Christmas Pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II, for its second year, taking place from November 1st to December 31st at their Moline Centre location. This pop-up features more of everything: over 35,000 Christmas lights, 1,500 feet of tinsel, specialty cocktails, surprise visits from...
Rock Island Students Stay Engaged And Learning With Fall Camps
The camps were offered to any student in the district in grades 1st through 6th at no cost to them. During the first week of Fall Intersession (Oct. 3-Oct.7), students were able to choose between four fun, hands-on camps. They could learn art with the Figge Art Museum, science and...
Journey And Toto Coming To Moline’s Vibrant Arena At The Mark
Journey, with special guests Toto, are playing at 7 p.m. March 21 at Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline. All ages require a ticket. Doors open at 6:00 pm NO BAG POLICY: Bags will no longer be permitted in the arena with the exception of a small 5 x 7 clutch purse or a small diaper bag if entering with an infant. WALK-THRU METAL DETECTORS: Fans will be required to enter through a walk-thru magnetometer (similar to the type used in airports). CASHLESS CONCESSIONS AND MERCHANDISE: The Vibrant Arena has cashless transactions for food and beverage or retail purchases.
ourquadcities.com
Treasures await at South Rock Island giveaway
South Rock Island Township is hosting a free giveaway Tuesday, October 18, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at South Rock Island Township, located at 4330 11th Street. Coats, sweaters, clothes, toys and household items will be available, all for free. For more information, click here or call (309) 788-0496.
KWQC
Moline dog and owner co-author a book on how to beat cancer
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -A Moline woman has been diagnosed with cancer four times. She was inspired to write a book (from her dog’s perspective) on how he helped her repeatedly beat the disease. Pamela Crouch and her dog, Cooper Wigglesmith, are the co-authors of a new 32-page book, “Dr....
ourquadcities.com
Family trunk or treat set for Halloween
Trunk-or-Treat will take place 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on 9th Street between 7th and 6th Avenues in Rock Island. Hosted by 1st Ward Alderman Moses Robinson, the event will feature free candy, treats and music. Costumes aren’t necessary, but encouraged, a news release says.
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities moves locations from River Drive in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities was located at 1234 East River Drive until the house was sold in December 2020. Now, the organization has moved to Genesis West Medical Center in Davenport. The group, named after Gilda Radner, a former Saturday Night Live comedian who...
This Geneseo Home Is A “Nightmare On Zillow Street” And Wait Until You See Why
A Geneseo home has some stories to tell and they don't look like happy ones. Up for sale on Zillow is a home at 413 N. College Ave. in Geneseo. It was featured in the 'Nightmare on Zillow Street' Facebook group, which looks at the worst houses that you can buy on Zillow.
Día de los Muertos honors heritage, loved ones at Figge
Hundreds of people gathered at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport on Sunday, October 16 to honor the memories of lost loved ones through art, dance and community at the annual Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Fiesta. Heather Aaronson, Education Programs Coordinator with the Figge, says the fiesta has been an institution for […]
From jams and jellies, to salsas and savory condiments. New shop coming to Seminary St.
A business that grew out of a stand at the Galesburg Farmer’s Market will soon open a store in the heart of historic Seminary Street. Malley Farms, a locally-owned cottage food producer featuring everything from unique jams and jellies, to salsas and savory condiments, will lease a soon-to-be-vacant building directly north of Landmark Cafe & Creperie on South Seminary Street.
A Bakery/General Store Is Now Open In Downtown Davenport
Downtown Davenport dwellers and workers have a new place to stop for a sandwich or to pick up a few groceries. Blue Spruce General Store has opened up it's doors at 217 E. 2nd Street, which is the former downtown location of Cookies & Dreams. Blue Spruce has a selection...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
Not So Scary Halloween Haunting Rock Island’s Quad City Botanical Center
The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting its 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a “Not So Scary” lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden to search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in our popular train garden. It’s not so scary in our gardens, making this event great for all ages.
Ballroom Thieves Roll Into Davenport’s Raccoon Motel TONIGHT
THE BALLROOM THIEVES hit The Raccoon Motel stage Wednesday, October 12 at 7pm!. The Ballroom Thieves haven’t had it easy. After a rather serious car accident, the chaos of the pandemic, and the departure of a band member, taking them from tip to sup, The Ballroom Thieves been learning to roll with the punches.
New Orchestral Work From Western Illinois Composer Debuting Tonight
The premiere of a new work by Western Illinois University Music Composition Professor James Romig, titled Spaces, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, IA. The 80-minute piece will be performed by Augustana College Percussion Professor Tony Oliver, a long-time member...
Iowa German Fest Kicks Off Tonight
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
KWQC
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event
The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities. The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release. There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 0