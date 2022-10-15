ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

SMU vs. Navy Game Delayed After Mascot Takes A Dump On The Field

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

Shit happens in college football.

But it’s not often that a college football game is delayed because of literal shit on the field.

That’s exactly what happened last night though.

Yesterday’s contest between the SMU Mustangs and the Navy Midshipmen was delayed for about 15 minutes near the beginning of the third quarter when SMU’s pony mascot, Peruna, took a dump on the field while taking a victory lap following an SMU touchdown.

As you can see from the video, the pony lets it fly as its handlers run it across the field, leaving behind a trail of poo that spanned at least half the length of the stadium and had to be cleaned up prior to the players returning to the field.

Man, you gotta feel bad for those poor interns and graduate assistants who were out on field on their hands and knees scooping up poop with cups from the concession stand.

But after a slight delay, play was able to resume and SMU ended up taking home a 40-34 victory over Navy.

Oh, and President George W. Bush was also on hand for the coin toss.

You never know what you’re going to get during college football. And honestly, it’s still better than some of the shit we’ve seen on the field during the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games the past couple weeks.

The post SMU vs. Navy Game Delayed After Mascot Takes A Dump On The Field first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Whiskey Riff

