Desmond Howard asked if he's buying Clemson as a contender

During ESPN’s College GameDay, college football analyst Desmond Howard was asked if he’s buying into the theory that Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is back into contender status.

“I like what I see coming from Clemson so far,” Howard said. “As a team, you don’t want to peak at the wrong time. Some teams, they start off on fire and then they kind of fizzle off. Clemson’s the opposite. They started off, people were doubting them, like OK, are they that good, what’s going on with the quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei? But now they’re starting to trend in the right direction – not just offensively, but like I said, defensively, too.”

“After that Wake Forest game, their secondary was exposed. They were put on blast,” Howard added. “Now it seems like they’re starting to get it, they’re starting to understand the expectations defensively.”

Howard is leaning toward the Tigers to beat Florida State (4-2, 2-2) in tonight’s primetime matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. (7:30 p.m., ABC).

“This is going to be a great game going up against (FSU quarterback Jordan Travis) and that offense for Florida State,” Howard said. “But I think I’m going to go Clemson.”

