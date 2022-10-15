One of the big driving forces behind Southwest Florida’s economy is the season, which is rapidly approaching. Many destination cities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian. Paul Beirnes, executive director of the Everglades Convention Visitors Bureau in Naples and Marco Island, said tourism and its economic impact will drive recovery. He’s hopeful it will only be this season when the industry takes a hit and is hoping the season will be back and better in 2023, WINK News reports.

NAPLES, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO