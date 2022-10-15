ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Businesses in SWFL looking to recover after Ian

Shops and restaurants were severely damaged by Hurricane Ian, and one of the locations hit very badly was Fisherman’s Wharf near Fort Myers Beach. Business owners in the area are heartbroken watching all the time and energy they put into the businesses literally get washed away. We’ve seen all the damage to peoples’ homes, but businesses are some peoples’ livelihoods.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Some Residents of SW Florida City Destroyed by Ian Want County to Take Control

Some residents of a southwest Florida city that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian wants the city’s local government shut down and the county to take control. NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the residents of Fort Myers Beach want Lee County to take control of the island due to what they say is mismanagement in recovery efforts and concerns about the town’s ability to financially support rebuilding efforts.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

How the SWFL tourism season may take a hit after Ian

One of the big driving forces behind Southwest Florida’s economy is the season, which is rapidly approaching. Many destination cities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian. Paul Beirnes, executive director of the Everglades Convention Visitors Bureau in Naples and Marco Island, said tourism and its economic impact will drive recovery. He’s hopeful it will only be this season when the industry takes a hit and is hoping the season will be back and better in 2023, WINK News reports.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral businesses working to reopen their doors

Restaurants and businesses in Cape Coral are working on getting back up and running after Hurricane Ian. Downtown Cape Coral was hit hard, and now business owners are determined to be there for the community. Nakisha Camacho is doing her best to keep a smile on her face, but seeing...
CAPE CORAL, FL
santivachronicle.com

Captiva Announces Re-Entry Process

With the expected opening of the Sanibel Causeway to civilian traffic by Oct. 21, here are the anticipated procedures residents, workers and contractors driving to Captiva will need to obey:. Sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by Hurricane Ian. Work to temporarily restore the bridge, which connects Sanibel...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Commissioners move forward with new clean-up contract

Getting all the debris off the streets will not be cheap and on Tuesday, in a split decision, Lee County Commissioners decided to move forward with a clean-up contract. WINK News recently reported this comes with a fair amount of questions. Particularly, one item, where the cost to haul waste out of town spiked from five cents to $40 a mile.
LEE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral continues picking up the pieces left behind from Ian

A couple is sleeping on a pool table after Hurricane Ian passed by their home in Southwest Cape Coral. Stephen Weir is making progress while he works to fix up his home for the past 27 years in Cape Coral. The roof of Weir’s home was torn up and walls ripped off from where they stood before. It hasn’t been easy for Weir and his girlfriend Marnie Shore.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Overvalued housing markets in area may get worse with Ian

Still reeling from the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state, the housing market in Southwest Florida has been dubbed as the nation’s most overvalued market by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. A press release from the Florida Atlantic University College of Business states the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL

