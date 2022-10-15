Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO