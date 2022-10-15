ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

CBS Denver

Denver Police officer arrested in Aurora, fired from DPD

A Denver Police officer was arrested over the weekend by Aurora Police.Officer Daniel Caballero, 27, was arrested in Aurora. He's accused of harassment, domestic violence, menacing and prohibited use of weapons, according to an arrest report.The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Aurora involving Caballero and two other people who police did not immediately identify. The District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on the charges.Caballero has worked for Denver Police since 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division, the department said. He was still on probationary status following his hiring and was terminated from the...
AURORA, CO
kjzz.com

Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail

A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
FIRESTONE, CO
1310kfka.com

Known gang member arrested in Greeley

A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

2 brothers charged in 2021 double murder in Green Valley Ranch

Two brothers have been charged with a double murder more than a year after it happened. Sergio Rodarte Jr. and Andrew Rodarte are accused of killing Mariceo Negrete and Josiah Salas.The shooting happened on May 1, 2021 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.The charges come after a grand jury indicted the brothers. 
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled

Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Police say man fire shots, threatened others at multiple locations in Aurora

Police say a man fired shots and was being a menace at multiple locations before he was finally brought into custody. Suspect Eugene Demetrius Robertson, 38, was arrested early on Tuesday after Aurora Police Department says he fired shots at a 7-Eleven, threatened someone at a Burger King and eventually fired shots into a condominium while people were inside.According to the APD press release, police responded just before midnight to a call for shots fired/menacing at the 7-Eleven at 599 South Airport Boulevard. The store clerk said a man with a handgun entered and fired at least one shot before getting...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge Police investigate "chaotic string of crimes"

Police in Wheat Ridge investigated what officers are calling a "chaotic string of crimes" on Monday morning. It resulted in the closure of Sheridan Boulevard between 35th and 38th for several hours.Investigators said that just before 8 a.m. Monday, a man stole a truck pulling a large trailer and the owner tried to prevent the theft by jumping on the hood. He was thrown from the truck and the driver took off. The owner of the truck was not seriously injured when he was thrown from the vehicle.That suspect caused several collisions and struck a landscaping business' vehicle, then a...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Denver man guilty for drug and weapons charge

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced a federal jury convicted Scott Lowe, a 38-year-old man, from Denver, of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
DENVER, CO

