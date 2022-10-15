ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KGET 17

Five takeaways from a heated final Ohio Senate debate

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance squared off Monday evening in the final televised debate between the state’s Senate candidates, which saw personal attacks and clashes over key issues. Ryan and Vance went head to head on abortion, immigration and the economy, echoing much of the...
OHIO STATE
The Daily Advertiser

Louisiana congressional incumbents raise $60 million to protect seats in Nov. 8 election

Louisiana's incumbent members of Congress have raised more than $60 million to protect their seats, giving them the ability to reach virtually every voter by blanketing the TV airwaves with campaign ads before the Nov. 8 election. Republican Sen. John Kennedy has broken all Louisiana records by raising $36.3 million, but incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, Julia Letlow and Steve Scalise have raised $1.75 million or more (Scalise has raised $18.1 million), incumbent Democratic Rep. Troy...
LOUISIANA STATE
KGET 17

Q&A with 16th Senate District candidate David Shepard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Senator Melissa Hurtado (D) pulled out of 17 News’ debate scheduled for Tuesday evening against opposing candidate David Shepard (R) for the 16th State Senate District. In a statement released to 17 News, Hurtado said she was no longer participating because of alleged...
CALIFORNIA STATE

