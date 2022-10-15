Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Five takeaways from a heated final Ohio Senate debate
Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance squared off Monday evening in the final televised debate between the state’s Senate candidates, which saw personal attacks and clashes over key issues. Ryan and Vance went head to head on abortion, immigration and the economy, echoing much of the...
Banks, GOP request to meet with Biden to address fentanyl crisis, give him box of victim obituaries
RSC chairman Jim Banks of Indiana led several of his colleagues in a request to meet with President Biden to address the fentanyl crisis plaguing families across America.
Louisiana congressional incumbents raise $60 million to protect seats in Nov. 8 election
Louisiana's incumbent members of Congress have raised more than $60 million to protect their seats, giving them the ability to reach virtually every voter by blanketing the TV airwaves with campaign ads before the Nov. 8 election. Republican Sen. John Kennedy has broken all Louisiana records by raising $36.3 million, but incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, Julia Letlow and Steve Scalise have raised $1.75 million or more (Scalise has raised $18.1 million), incumbent Democratic Rep. Troy...
KGET 17
Q&A with 16th Senate District candidate David Shepard
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Senator Melissa Hurtado (D) pulled out of 17 News’ debate scheduled for Tuesday evening against opposing candidate David Shepard (R) for the 16th State Senate District. In a statement released to 17 News, Hurtado said she was no longer participating because of alleged...
Sullivan’s warning: journalists should be on high alert
NEW YORK (AP) — Margaret Sullivan cringed one day when a former colleague at The Washington Post, critic Carlos Lozada, tweeted with exasperation about books pitched to him as combinations of memoir and manifesto. That’s exactly what she was writing. Sullivan’s “Newsroom Confidential” traces her career from The...
Comments / 0