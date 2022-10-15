ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukraine regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine recently annexed by Moscow as his proxy officials in a southern city pulled out with Ukraine troops advancing. Pro-Kremlin officials meanwhile said they were pulling out of the key southern Ukraine city of Kherson on Wednesday, as Kyiv's forces advanced on territory in Russian hands since the war's earliest days.
US futures stumble after two days of earnings-inspired gains

Wall Street stumbled before the opening bell Wednesday following two days of big gains as impressive quarterly performances from major U.S. companies infused the markets with a dose of optimism. Futures for Wall Street’s S&P 500 index slipped 0.4% after the market benchmark gained 1.1% on Tuesday on strong results...
