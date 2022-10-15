Read full article on original website
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
Where To Buy The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force “Light Madder Root” + “University Blue”
Yoon Ahn made her intentions for the Air Adjust Force clear when she stepped foot onto the Nike HQ in 2021. And before she introduces her next project with the Swoosh, the AMBUSH designer will deliver two more collaborative versions of the aforementioned silhouette, this time dressing it up in much bolder colors.
Nike Adds Modern Upgrades To 2023’s Air Huarache Craft
While reserved offshoots have breathed seldom new life into the iconic 1991 design from Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Huarache has more or less stayed true to its 30-year-old construction. Now just a few months removed from the end of 2022, The Swoosh is set to debut its most refined build of the iconic silhouette, introducing the brand-new Nike Air Huarache Craft.
The Nike Vapormax Plus Takes On A Bamboo-Inspired Outfit
As one of the best selling silhouettes for the Beaverton-based brand, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to indulge in casts ideal for the ensuing season. Next up is a fall-friendly bamboo-inspired look. Establishing a dominant shading of muted lime green across its neoprene upper, seldom crisp white hues paint the...
Patent Leather Tans And Dark Brown Accent The Nike Air Force 1
It’s Air Force 1 galore for The Swoosh this year as slightly disparate offerings of the hallmark silhouette continue to make rounds throughout its 40th anniversary. Furthering its propositions extended from the iconic “Triple-White” aesthetic, the latest build accents with tan and brown leathers. Dominated by tumbled...
Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Set For November 23rd Release
Notorious for being the silhouette associated with Jordan’s first retirement in 1993, the Air Jordan 9 has been tapped as one of 2022’s revitalized offerings from Jumpman’s historic archives. After exploring the inline colorways of the “Chile Red” and “Particle Grey” propositions, the brand’s widely-regarded “Fire Red” outfit is now set to debut on the AJ 9.
Releasing This Week: PUMA MB.02 “Supernova,” AJ7 “Afrobeats,” Crocs Pollex Clog “Kuwata,” And More
As we slowly ascend to the peak of the Holiday Season, sneaker culture is, thankfully, providing us a moment of rest. But don’t find too much comfort in next week’s lack of quantity, as there are still quite a few quality releases worth picking up. Collaborations, specifically, reign...
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid, Too, Is Dressing Up In Plaid
From Tartan to Blackwatch, plaid is near synonymous with the Fall. And now that the season has officially arrived, everyone is bringing out their collection of flannels. Nike, too, has recently fallen back in love with the pattern, as it’s appeared across a drove of new offerings — the Nike Air Force 1 Mid included.
This Nike Dunk Low Pairs “Canyon Rust” With “Valerian Blue”
Most subscribe to the idea that bold colors have no place during Fall/Winter. This upcoming Nike Dunk Low is making a convincing case to the contrary, however, as it dresses up in a loud yet dark colorway comprised of both “Canyon Rust” and “Valerian Blue.”. In regards...
How To Buy The HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low
First things first: rest in peace Keith Hufnagel. Despite passing away due to brain cancer in September 2020, the New York City-native continues to live on through his legacy as entrepreneur, skater, family and friend. Nike SB has prepped two styles of the ever-popular Dunk Low in honor of the late Los Angeles-resident, which release exclusively at HUF locations in NY, LA and San Francisco on Tuesday, October 18th.
Clad Lemon Leathers Coat This Nike Blazer Mid
The Swoosh has often been seen experimenting with lightly cracked tonal leathers this fall season, consistently dressing the Nike Blazer Mid in the textile over the past few weeks. Extending its offerings of clad-colored uppers, the silhouette grown from the hardwood employs a heavy sampling of “Lemon” for its latest proposition.
A Utility Treatment Extends Across This Greyscale Air Force 1 Low
It seems as if everyday a brand new Air Force 1 is revealed. Fully taking advantage of the hallmark silhouette’s 40th anniversary in conjunction with the Beaverton-based brand own observance of 50 years, lavish aesthetics and builds are being employed with just a few months left in the year.
Where To Buy The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 “Performance Art”
Save its collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore last November, the New Balance 993 has remained out of the release equation as the Boston-based brand has focused on the inline colorways of its silhouette’s rooted in basketball heritage. The script has since been flipped. Entering his fifth collaborative capsule with the brand, Joe Freshgood’s distinct eye for disparate yet ideal color palettes and textiles is being realized to overwhelming appreciation with the release of his New Balance 993 “Performance Art” collection this week.
The Jordan Delta 3 Blends In With A “Khaki Camo” Treatment
Continuing to extend Michael Jordan’s empire into the both the training and fashion ecosystems, the Jordan Delta 3 has slowly expanded its roster of propositions including this fall-ready “Khaki Camo” construction. Featuring embroidered splotches of dark forest green presiding above the model’s pistachio-hued mesh, black suedes darken...
A Dominant Sampling Of Red Outfits The Jordan Delta 3 Low
Melding premium tooling with performance-ready features, the Jordan Delta 3 is just one of the many forays Jumpman has made into the training space. Continuing to extend its offerings of low-cuts, the latest proposition employs a medley of textiles treated in varying shades of red. The silhouette’s typical semi-translucent TPU...
This adidas 4DFWD Features Colors Inspired By The FIFA World Cup™ Match Ball
Although the world’s best football teams won’t be wearing it on the pitch in Qatar, the adidas 4DFWD has taken inspiration from the FIFA World Cup for its latest ensemble. Clad in clean “Cloud White,” the PRIMEKNIT+ and engineered mesh upper features “Power Blue” and other hues drawn directly from the Al Rihla match ball for the upcoming global sporting event. Profile 3-Stripes opt for a simple “Core Black” look that brings some familiarity to the innovative and partly-recycled upper design. Vibrant flair also animates the spine and Continental™ Rubber outsole underfoot, the latter component bring improved durability to the 3D-printed cushioning right above it.
Classic White And Navy Give The Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM A Vintage Appeal
Lost in the deluge of 40th Anniversary themed Air Force 1 releases is the PLT.AF.ORM, a women’s exclusive model that combines the DNA of the ’82 classic with modern platform sneaker design. With a variety of colorways having released already — some including furry exteriors and jewels — Nike is reverting back to a classic build that speaks to the AF1 purist.
Official Images Of The STRAY RATS x New Balance 580
First teased in late July, two New Balance 580 pairs by STRAY RATS have finally emerged via official images. A nod to 2007, as shared by brand founder Julian Consuegra on Instagram, the streetwear label’s takes on what was once a Japan-exclusive silhouette features a disparate mix of colors across its upper. While time will tell whether or not savvy fans of New Balance‘s adaptation of the Made In USA 585 for the East will rank STRAY RATS’ work alongside mita and others’, but what’s certain is that Consuegra and team have payed close attention to these predecessors in order to continue their legacy. In addition to a medley of vibrant colors atop a premium suede and breathable mesh construction, a detail employed by the Miami and New York City-based imprint that stays true to the model is the Rollbar stability system underfoot. Red and olive-covered styles, then, deliver the comfort and ride that captured audiences throughout Japan beginning in 1996.
The JJJJound x New Balance 991 Is Rumored To Be Releasing In December
Lately, JJJJound has received even more criticisms for their supposed lack of originality. That, however, hasn’t stopped anyone from picking up any of the Montreal-based studio’s footwear propositions, from their earlier ASICS GEL-KAYONO 14s to their more recent team-up with the Puma Suede. It’s almost confirmed that their latest with New Balance, a pair of 991s, is sure to sell out quickly as well — especially considering the fact that it’s heavily reminiscent of their first collaboration with the brand.
Official Images Of The Jordan Zion 2 “Hyper Crimson”
From “Hope Diamond” to “Black Cement,” the Jordan Zion 2 has seen a wide range of looks since its debut earlier this year. And yet, its latest offering, “Hyper Crimson,” comes out on top as the signature’s brightest colorway yet. Following a quick...
