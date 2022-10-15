First teased in late July, two New Balance 580 pairs by STRAY RATS have finally emerged via official images. A nod to 2007, as shared by brand founder Julian Consuegra on Instagram, the streetwear label’s takes on what was once a Japan-exclusive silhouette features a disparate mix of colors across its upper. While time will tell whether or not savvy fans of New Balance‘s adaptation of the Made In USA 585 for the East will rank STRAY RATS’ work alongside mita and others’, but what’s certain is that Consuegra and team have payed close attention to these predecessors in order to continue their legacy. In addition to a medley of vibrant colors atop a premium suede and breathable mesh construction, a detail employed by the Miami and New York City-based imprint that stays true to the model is the Rollbar stability system underfoot. Red and olive-covered styles, then, deliver the comfort and ride that captured audiences throughout Japan beginning in 1996.

2 DAYS AGO