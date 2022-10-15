ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Nash ribbed Ben Simmons over foul troubles

By Josh Matthews
 4 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets competed in their final NBA preseason game on Friday, and while the team has greatly improved. coach Steve Nash had a joke for Ben Simmons after he fouled out in just 13 minutes.

Basketball journalist Nick Friedell of ESPN reports that Nash chuckled following Simmons’ exit. Nash said, “I said ‘you might as well go straight to the bike and get some conditioning. I don’t think he was ready for the joke.”

Nash continued:

“Just talking to the refs, obviously adjusting to — one night you’re playing against the [Milwaukee] Bucks and playing a physical game and then you’re playing the Wolves and it’s not that physical. So you’re not able to get away with a lot of things but overall as a team I think we played great, we moved the ball. We’re finding our identity.”

Simmons himself also found it semi-amusing, as he responded, “”Obviously, I probably wouldn’t be laughing if it was the regular season but it’s the preseason.”

