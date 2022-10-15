Read full article on original website
Pa. man charged with threatening President Biden, congressman, judge
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the United States Attorney's Office, 25-year-old Robert Maverick Vargo of Berwick has been indicted on charges of threatening President Biden, Congressman Bernie Thompson, and Judge Robert D. Mariani.
Wolf known for genetic value found dead in New Mexico
Environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect Mexican gray wolves after one of the endangered predators was found dead in southwestern New Mexico.
