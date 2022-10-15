Read full article on original website
GENEVA (AP) — The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has hired a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year. German former television boss Bernd Reichart is the new CEO of A22 Sports Management, the Madrid-based company said Wednesday. The company worked with 12 elite clubs from Spain, England and Italy to create a breakaway league in April 2021.
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for tonight's Premier League clash between Liverpool and West Ham. Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League this evening and Sportsmail's live blog is here to take you through all the build-up and match action until the final whistle.
