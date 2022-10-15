One Person Killed in I-15 Traffic Collision

A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality early Saturday after a traffic collision between two vehicles on Interstate 15 north and Dear Springs Road south.

At 2:14 a.m. Saturday, a black truck and red sedan collided, with one vehicle overturning, according to a CHP incident log.

A guardrail was damaged in the collision.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene at 5:33 a.m., the CHP said.

No further details were immediately released.

–City News Service