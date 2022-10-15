ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot near East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace in East Los Angeles. Deputies were called at 3:22 a.m. to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armored Van Guard Shot in Attempted Heist Outside Carson Bank

An armored van guard was shot and wounded Monday in an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in the Carson area. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon in the shooting reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several evidence markers could be seen near the white armored cargo van.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A carjacking victim was killed Thursday during a police pursuit of a homicide suspect in Los Angeles, authorities said. The victim became tangled in the vehicle’s seatbelt and was dragged for several miles during the chase, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The stolen vehicle flipped after it collided with multiple police cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court

A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit

A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD. 
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
newsantaana.com

A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel

On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for alleged car-to-car shooting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported

At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired. The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m.None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. At least three of the people shot were taken to a hospital.It's unclear if authorities arrested any suspect for this shooting. 
LANCASTER, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

 https://boyleheightsbeat.com/

