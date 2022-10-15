A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO