2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot near East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace in East Los Angeles. Deputies were called at 3:22 a.m. to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead...
foxla.com
LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Family of man shot and killed by LAPD sues city of LA for wrongful death
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The family of a South Los Angeles man who was shot and killed last year by Los Angeles Police Department officers Monday sued the city of Los Angeles, alleging in federal court that officers violated the man’s civil rights by using deadly force when it was not necessary.
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
1 person hospitalized following shooting at Bank of America in Carson
One person was hospitalized following a shooting at a Bank of America branch in Carson on Monday. According to the Citizen app, it happened at the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue.
NBC Los Angeles
Armored Van Guard Shot in Attempted Heist Outside Carson Bank
An armored van guard was shot and wounded Monday in an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in the Carson area. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon in the shooting reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several evidence markers could be seen near the white armored cargo van.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A carjacking victim was killed Thursday during a police pursuit of a homicide suspect in Los Angeles, authorities said. The victim became tangled in the vehicle’s seatbelt and was dragged for several miles during the chase, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The stolen vehicle flipped after it collided with multiple police cars.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit
A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD.
newsantaana.com
A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel
On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
2urbangirls.com
Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested for alleged car-to-car shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
One year later, disappearance of Heidi Planck still weighs heavily on loved ones
Family and friends say they’ll never stop searching for a Los Angeles mother who mysteriously disappeared one year ago Monday. Heidi Planck never made it home after leaving her son’s football game. Her disappearance then set off a massive search across the city and local landfills. The 39-year-old was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. […]
Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Rowland Heights community of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department… Read more "Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested"
Police searching for driver who walked away from crash in downtown Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle who caused a crash in downtown Los Angeles and then walked away from the scene, leaving her own vehicle behind. The crash happened on Oct. 7 around 6:45 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard. Video shared by the Police […]
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Crime Spree: Murder suspect who dragged and killed carjacking victim in South LA linked to Reseda shooting. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was...
pasadenanow.com
Man Accused of Stabbing Homeless Man to Death in Pasadena Goes Before Judge Wednesday
This week, the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court is expected to set a preliminary hearing date in the case against Sadarius Lawson, 26, of Los Angeles who is charged with fatally stabbing a homeless man in Pasadena on Aug. 12. Pasadena Police officers said they responded...
Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported
At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired. The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m.None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. At least three of the people shot were taken to a hospital.It's unclear if authorities arrested any suspect for this shooting.
Man Pleads No Contest to Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man pleaded no contest today to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store.
